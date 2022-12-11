‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Regrets Killing His Father

Starz has not yet announced a release date for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. However, fans can reflect on how far Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) has come. Following the murder of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), Tariq has followed in his father’s footsteps, balancing his life as a college student with his work as a drug dealer.

Though Tariq hated his father growing up, it looks like he is now having regrets about killing him.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Tariq is slowly transforming into his father in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

As much as Tariq hated his father Ghost when he was coming of age, the young college student has slowly been transforming into his late father. In fact, that’s why this spinoff of Power is titled Ghost.

“A lot of you guys are constantly talking about Ghost coming back,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp said on Instagram Live. “Without going into super detail, what I will definitely say is that part of the reason why I started writing this show was about my father’s death. The thing about that and what I’m really trying to demonstrate, is that Tariq is Ghost on earth. Tariq is Ghost alive. He is learning things and changing before our very eyes. Tariq is growing into a man.”

Tariq regrets killing his father

Now that Tariq is beginning to understand who his father truly was, he may regret killing Ghost. After all, with Kanan (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) dead, his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), in witness protection, and his uncle Tommy (Joseph Sikora) in Chicago, Tariq has no one to truly guide him, especially as he works to get from under the thumb of the Tejada crime family.

“Right now, he’s kind of fighting that choice to make,” Rainey told PopSugar. “Tariq doesn’t really know what he wants to do, as you saw in the finale . . . All the troubles he’s got going on and all the money he’s going to have to spend, who knows what he’s going to do. He might have to step one foot back into the game. It’s hard for Tariq right now. He’s in a very confusing predicament.”

Why is ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 delayed?

Since news hit that season 3 wrapped filming in Aug. 2022, fans have been awaiting a release date from Starz. However, the network has remained silent about new episodes. Though filming for Season 3 started late amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) Omicron outbreak in New York City early this year, fans had hoped to see new episodes before the end of the year.

With news that BMF will be airing in January 2023, fans are hoping for a spring 2023 premiere for Ghost Season 3. So far, we know that Tariq will be at a crossroads when the series does return.

“I just know that Tariq’s going to be making some money, and obviously, he’s going to be fighting a lot because he’s trying to figure out what’s going on with Lauren and how her situation went because he doesn’t really know what happened,” Rainey told PopSugar. “Then, like we said, between Brayden and Effie, they’re trying to hold that truth for him. So that’s going to be another thing to unfold. It’s going to be a lot going on.”

