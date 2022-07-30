‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Will Be at a Crossroads in Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will premiere at some point this fall. The Starz drama series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death. Like his father, Tariq has been juggling the drug game with his world as a college student.

At the beginning of season 3, he is slated to be at a major crossroads.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 release date could drop soon

We know that the third season of Ghost is slated to release in the fall. Last year, season 2 debuted in November. However, the third season might be pushed back just slightly. “I don’t have a date, but I can tell you they are shooting the finale right now,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp said during an Instagram Live. “We had to push part of the season because of COVID. The Omicron surge made us have to delay the beginning of Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 and take a break in the middle of Raising Kanan Season 2. It’s going to be on a little later as a result, but like a tiny bit. And I think it’s actually more going to affect the second half of the season, but not that much.”

However, we do know the show has been filming for some time, so the trailer or a release date could drop any moment now.

Tariq will be at a crossroads in season 3

Tariq has already been through so much, but when we see him again in season 3, he will truly be at a crossroads in his life. He will need to decide if the drug game of the streets is right for him. “Right now, he’s kind of fighting that choice to make,” Rainey Jr. told PopSugar. “Tariq doesn’t really know what he wants to do, as you saw in the finale . . . All the troubles he’s got going on and all the money he’s going to have to spend, who knows what he’s going to do? He might have to step one foot back into the game. It’s hard for Tariq right now. He’s in a very confusing predicament.”

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 could usher in ‘Influence’

In addition to watching Tariq delve even deeper into the drug game, the third season of Ghost could also usher in the long-anticipated Power Book V: Influence which follows Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) as he runs for the governor of New York once again.

However, there haven’t been more details on the show. “Who knows if you’re gonna see him pop up somewhere,” Tate told The Jasmine Brand. “The moment I know what’s happening, y’all will know what’s happening.”

Now fans are hoping that Ghost Season 3 will usher in Influence.

