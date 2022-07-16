‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Will Be in a World of Trouble at the Beginning of Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will debut later this year. The drama series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death. In the first season, Tariq began working with the Tejada family, and their matriarch Monet (Mary J. Blige).

He also narrowly escaped a life prison sentence in season 2. Now at the beginning of season 3, he is slated to be in a world of trouble.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Tariq won’t know who to trust in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

With his mother and sister safe and sound, Tariq will be able to move more freely. However, with the Tejada family’s issues spilling forward into their business and Effie (Alix Lapri) and Brayden (Gianni Paolo) hiding a terrible secret, the college student won’t have any clue who he can trust.

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends, for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes, and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a real sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

Tariq will begin season 3 in a world of trouble

We also know that Tariq has never been able to quite walk away from things unscathed. In the season 2 finale, he was caught on tape at Mecca’s (Daniel Sunjata) penthouse. This caught the attention of Blanca Rodriguez (Monique Gabriela Curnen) who has been determined put Tariq in jail.

“As we saw in the end, they got [Detective] Blanca and she pulled up some pictures of Tariq, and she’s familiar with him so we already know what’s going to happen,” Rainey Jr. told POPSUGAR. “He ended season one with some trouble, he ended season two with some trouble, so he’s going to start season three in some trouble for sure . . . Tariq ties up these loose ends and as soon as those get tied up, another end gets loose.”

This also might be the last we see of the dynamic trio.

Uh oh… is there trouble in paradise?

Catch up on the latest episode of #PowerGhost NOW on the @STARZ App. pic.twitter.com/b6rSFJBdMA — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 10, 2022

Tariq, Brayden, and Effie’s friendship will change forever

At this point besides his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton), Effie and Brayden are the only two people on earth that Tariq trusts. However, they are hiding the fact that they killed his ex-girlfriend Lauren (Paige Hurd) from Tariq. When Tariq finds out, nothing will be the same between the trio.

“To be honest with you, I have no clue,” Rainey told PopSugar about what’s next. “I just know that Tariq’s going to be making some money and obviously he’s going to be fighting a lot, because he’s trying to figure out what’s going on with Lauren and how her situation went because he doesn’t really know what happened. Then, like we said, between Brayden and Effie, they’re trying to hold that truth for him. So that’s going to be another thing to unfold. It’s going to be a lot going on.”

