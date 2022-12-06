‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Will Eventually Inherit His Father’s Nickname

Fans have desperately awaiting news about Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. The hit drama series follows/ Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.). Following the murder of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), Tariq is attempting to balance his life as a college student with his work as a drug dealer.

Though Tariq hated his father for his double life, he will eventually inherit Ghost’s nickname.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Tariq is following in his father’s footsteps in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Tariq hated his dad for years, especially after uncovering his father’s secret life. As Power fans know, at the end of the series, Tariq murdered his father. Now, he’s following in Ghost’s footsteps, trying to balance his own double life.

“Right now, he’s kind of fighting that choice to make,” Rainey told PopSugar. “Tariq doesn’t really know what he wants to do, as you saw in the finale . . . All the troubles he’s got going on and all the money he’s going to have to spend, who knows what he’s going to do. He might have to step one foot back into the game. It’s hard for Tariq right now. He’s in a very confusing predicament.”

Tariq will eventually inherit the nickname Ghost

When the Power spinoff was announced, fans were puzzled that an entire show would follow Tariq. However, Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp has always had a vision for the character. “I do think that if people get to know this version of Tariq, who is confused and alone and has so much pressure on his shoulders, they will see that all he’s trying to do is survive, which couldn’t be more relatable,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

In fact, it appears that Tariq will eventually inherit his father’s nickname, Ghost. “A lot of you guys are constantly talking about Ghost coming back,” Kemp said on Instagram Live. “Without going into super detail, what I will definitely say is that part of the reason why I started writing this show was about my father’s death. The thing about that and what I’m really trying to demonstrate, is that Tariq is Ghost on earth. Tariq is Ghost alive. He is learning things and changing before our very eyes. Tariq is growing into a man.”

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 will debut in 2023

Though fans had hoped to see what’s next in Tariq’s journey this holiday season, it appears that the third season of Ghost won’t be debuting until next year. Filming for the new season wrapped back in Aug. 2022. However, Starz has not announced a release date or any timeline for the forthcoming season.

In fact, it appears that Power Book II: Ghost won’t air until after BMF Season 2, which is slated to debut on Jan. 6, 2023. Still, fans do have some insights into the new season.

“I just know that Tariq’s going to be making some money, and obviously, he’s going to be fighting a lot because he’s trying to figure out what’s going on with Lauren and how her situation went because he doesn’t really know what happened,” Rainey told PopSugar. “Then, like we said, between Brayden and Effie, they’re trying to hold that truth for him. So that’s going to be another thing to unfold. It’s going to be a lot going on.”