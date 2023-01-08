‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tasha Warned Tariq About Effie a Long Time Ago

The third season of Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on Starz on March 17. The upcoming season will showcase Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he tries to leave the drug game for good. Though he’s found trust in his best friends, Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri), they are hiding a terrible secret from him.

In fact, Tariq’s mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton) warned him about Effie years ago.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick and Alix Lapri as Effie Morales in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Effie Morales has a mysterious background on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Effie has been around since Power Season 5, but there is so much we don’t know about the mysterious Yale University student. We know she’s whip-smart, vicious when she has to, and has a soft spot for Tariq. However, much of her background remains shrouded in secrecy.

Luckily, fans will learn more about her with Season 3. “Effie’s mom is a mess. But I’ll tell you about that later,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp revealed in a 2020 Instagram Live. “And if you guys remember, close readers of the series, Effie’s brother is dead. He was murdered, so keep that in mind.”

Fans will recall that when Brayden, Effie, and Tariq attended boarding school together, Effie got the boys expelled when they tried to cut her out of their business dealings. Now that the trio has rekindled things, Tasha warned Tariq about keeping Effie close to him and getting her to trust him.

Though the college student/drug dealer has seemingly fallen for Effie, he’s also heeded his mother’s advice urging her to transfer from Yale to Stansfiend University.

As fans know, Effie is keeping a very dark secret from Tariq.

Tariq could kill Effie in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

At the end of Season 2, Effie killed Tariq’s ex-girlfriend Lauren (Paige Hurd), for being a snitch. However, she and Brayden made it appear like a car accident. Kemp said on Instagram Live,

The intention with the Effie storyline is that Effie is making a double move and she’s conflicted. What was her motivation to go to Cane (Woody McClain) about Lauren. In terms of her character development, she is conflicted. She does not want to play herself and be “that girl” she wants to do what she wants. What is best for the whole team is that Lauren goes down. [Lauren] is a snitch. She got Cane and Brayden on the wire. Tariq doesn’t want that. Effie’s point of view is clear. Tariq has real feelings for Lauren. But [Effie] is feeling that jealously. It’s the right thing to do but perhaps the wrong reason. Effie is in a complicated frame trying to do what’s best. She does not believe that Lauren has Tariq’s best interest. Lauren was doing what was best for Lauren.

Fans believe that he will kill her once Tariq discovers Effie’s betrayal. After all, Tariq takes action when he’s backed into a corner and feels like there is no way out.