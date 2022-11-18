‘Power Book II: Ghost’: The Tejada Family Dynamic Has Completely Changed

Power Book II: Ghost centers on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) following the murder of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). Though he’s a college student, Tariq has become entangled with the Tejada crime family and their drug business. The Tejadas include Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige), her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon), and their three children, Cane (Woody McClain), Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray).

Now that Power Book II: Ghost is set to enter its third season, the Tejada family dynamic has completely changed.

Lorenzo has ruined Monet’s plans on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Since Lorenzo was incarcerated over a decade ago, Monet has been running the Tejada family drug business and her children with an iron fist. For years, she had total control over her children and how the business ran. However, that all changed when Lorenzo was released from prison on a technicality. The Tejada patriarch returned home to knock Monet off her square and mold Dru, his second oldest son, to take over the family business.

All of this, plus the revelations about Mecca (Daniel Sunjata) and Zeke (Daniel Bellomy), have ruined Monet’s plans to leave the drug game behind.

“Monet is really looking for a legit and a safe way to live and protect her children,” Blige told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s trying to figure a way out because she knows that if she stays in, it’s death or jail, and that’s not what she’s building this empire for. She’s building an empire so it can grow in a more legit way, like a safer way instead of the drug game.”

The Tejada family dynamic has completely changed

Now that Lorenzo has returned home, taking over the family business from Monet, things have changed drastically in the Tejada home. In fact, Monet has lost all control over her children.

Cane and Monet have been at odds since Monet brought Tariq into her inner fold. Dru has resented his mother after he was shot and nearly lost his ability to pursue his passion, drawing. Finally, after being kept under her mother’s thumb for all of her life, Diana is ready to thrive. She also wasn’t afraid to expose her mother’s secret and align herself with her father.

Now that the family dynamic has changed, Monet will likely do whatever it takes to regain control of her family.

Monet will likely kill Lorenzo in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

At the end of Season 2, fans watched Lorenzo accidentally kill Zeke, assuming that he was Mecca. Monet’s response to her husband accidentally killing her eldest child will likely send her into a rage. “She’s going to be a very different person next year,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp told TVLine of the character. “Next season, the version of her that was trying to hold onto control in her world, that’s gone now. That’s over.”

Kemp added,

The plan’s gone. Her son’s gone. And if you were watching all along, she preferred him, did she not? She preferred him to her other kids. So now the chickens will come home to roost in terms of how she treated those children, in terms of what she was hoping for her future, all of that. And plus, her husband is guilty of the crime! There is that. She’s going to find out in a big way, and that’s going to be… well, I’ll leave that for Season 3.

When Season 3 premieres next year, it’s going to be explosive.

