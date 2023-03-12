‘Power Book II: Ghost’: The Tejadas All Want Different Things

In Power Book II: Ghost, the Tejada crime family is on the verge of imploding. Helmed by Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) and her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon), who has recently been released from prison, the pair have entangled their family affairs with their business. Unfortunately, it’s left their three children, Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), Cane (Woody McClain), and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray), moving in different directions.

At this point, all of the Tejadas want different things.

Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada, Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Lovell Adams Gray as Dru Tejada, and Woody McClain as Cane Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Monet has lost control of her family

When Power Book II: Ghost first debuted, Monet was in total control of her business and her household. With Lorenzo still incarcerated, she ruled her children with an iron fist. However, some mistakes on her part and Lorenzo’s return home changed everything.

Lorenzo pushed Monet out of the driver’s seat of their home and drug organization. Moreover, once Diana uncovered the truth about Zeke’s (Daniel Bellamy) parentage, all hell broke loose. Now Monet will be desperate to put things back together in season 3.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Tejadas all want different things

Coming into season 3, all of the Tejadas want different things. Monet wants to find out what happened to Zeke, and she also desperately wants out of the drug game. For his part, Lorenzo wants to keep control as the head of the family and continue running the business as he sees fit, forcing his wife and children into life.

Cane has always been a wild card. He has been vying for a seat as the second in command to his father. After season 2, it’s clear that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get there.

Meanwhile, Dru, who has been handpicked to succeed Lorenzo, wants nothing more than to be out of the drug life and to focus on his art.

Finally, Diana, who is constantly underestimated, wants the freedom to attend school while hustling when and if she wants to.

With every member of the Tejada family seeking different things, chaos is bound to ensue.

We are not here to play with y’all. Who do you think is bringing the smoke this season? #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/js93jLs3GN — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) March 2, 2023

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Lorenzo Tejada could die in season 3

It’s been clear for some time that Monet will uncover that Lorenzo pulled the trigger that led to Zeke’s death. Things are already strained between the couple, and this information will likely break them forever. In a recent teaser trailer, Monet hurls a glass object at her husband and tells him to get out of her home and out of New York.

Monet’s entire goal from the beginning of Ghpst has been to find a way to exit the drug game. However, Lorenzo’s influence has kept her tethered. She may kill her husband to avenge Zeke and finally break free.

“Monet is really looking for a legit and a safe way to live and protect her children,” Blige told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s trying to figure a way out because she knows that if she stays in, it’s death or jail, and that’s not what she’s building this empire for. She’s building an empire so it can grow in a more legit way, like a safer way instead of the drug game.”

It appears that Lorenzo’s days are numbered.