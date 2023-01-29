‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Things Are Going to Change Drastically for Tariq Starting With Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is slated to debut on Starz on March 17. The series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he juggles his life as a college student with his work as a drug dealer. In season 3, he will find himself being pulled even further into the world he desperately wants to escape.

In fact, season 3 will drastically change the world around Tariq.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick and Alix Lapri as Effie Morales in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 will be darker and gritty

No series in the Power Universe is a lighthearted series. But fans should brace themselves for a darker, grittier season 3. Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) is reeling from her son’s death, and Tariq will find himself falling deeper into her clutches.

“The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before,” the official Starz release for season 3 reads. Gianni Paolo, who plays Tariq’s best friend, Brayden Weston, said his character will also be going through a major transformation.

“Just wait for it,” Paolo revealed on This Is 50. “Brayden is just getting darker and darker and deeper into the game. I think season 3 is Brayden’s coming-out party for who he really is. You’re gonna see. I’m telling you.”

Things will begin changing drastically for Tariq in season 3

Tariq doesn’t know it yet, but Brayden and Effie (Alix Lapri), the two people he trusts more than anyone else in the world besides his mother, are hiding a terrible secret from him. When that secret, which concerns the truth about his ex-girlfriend Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) death, comes to life, the entire foundation Tariq has built will crumble.

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes, and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

I just wrapped my first season of my podcast “ THE CREW HAS IT” with co-host Gianni Paolo! We sit down with all the characters you’ve grown to Love or Hate. Binge watch, and let me know what y’all think in the comments !#thecrewhasit #poweruniverse #22productions pic.twitter.com/f6f2RrrnTj — Michael Rainey Jr (@michaelraineyjr) December 15, 2022

There will be a major shift in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 5

Though things will begin to change for Tariq in season 3. Kemp has already warned fans to brace themselves for a major transformation if the series gets a season 5 order.

“I think I have, in my mind I have five or six seasons,” Kemp told Deadline. “The big shift that would happen in season 5, the big shift that I’m planning for season 5, would take the show in a direction where frankly, it could go on forever. The show could go for 10 seasons or more considering that shift, and it’s a big shift. But if that yeah, we could go forward for sure and do some fun stuff. But that depends on whether we make it there.”

Fans believe that this major shift will be the catalyst that keeps Tariq in the drug game for good.