‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Why Has Redman Been Replaced on the Show?

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is underway, and criminal defense lawyer, Davis MacLean (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) is in the thick of it. Not only is he dealing with pressure from Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) and Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), but he’s also dealing with his own personal drama steaming from his brother Theo Rollins.

In Ghost Season 2, Reggie “Redman” Noble portrayed Theo, but why has he been replaced on the show?

Jordan Mahome as Theo Rollins in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Redman starred as Theo Rollins in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Power Book II: Ghost fans were thrilled last season when Starz announced that Wu-Tang Clan rapper, Reggie “Redman” Noble would join his friend and fellow Wu-Tang rapper Method Man on Power Book II: Ghost. In the series, Redman portrayed Davis’ older brother Theo Rollins.

Starz’s official description for the character reads,

Theo Rollins used to run the streets with his little brother, Davis MacLean. But now, they sit on opposite sides of the law with Theo serving an extensive prison term, and Davis, off his win in the Tasha St. Patrick case, now the biggest defense attorney in New York City. They both know, had the past played out differently, Davis could be locked up alongside his big brother, but Theo questions if the guilt's enough for Davis to keep his promise. However, fans were stunned when Redman was nowhere to be found in season 3.

Why has Redman been replaced in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Fans were shocked to see Theo return in season 3, portrayed by another actor. Jordan Mahome has taken over as Davis’ older brother. The Get Down actor does an amazing job in the role. However, fans were shocked.

“Come on #Power y’all really thought y’all could switch out Redman character and we wouldn’t notice as black viewers,” one fan said on Twitter.

Neither showrunner Brett Mahoney, who took over for Courtney Kemp, nor executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has released a statement about Redman’s absence. However, it’s likely that this was a matter of scheduling conflicts.

Still, fans are eager to see how things with Theo and Davis play out, especially since Saxe (Shane Johnson) now knows the truth about his business partner’s connection to Theo.

Davis MacLean’s backstory is being revealed in ‘Ghost’ Season 3

Fans had always known Davis as a philandering criminal defense attorney who loved money and women more than anything. However, in episode 303, “Human Capital,” more of his backstory is revealed. It turns out that when Davis was 21, after being accepted at Columbia University Law School, he committed manslaughter.

His older brother, Theo, took the fall for him thinking he would serve a brief sentence. However, the person that was killed was related to a cop, so the charges have escalated. As a result, Theo, who is currently dying from liver failure from Hepatitis A, has been in jail ever since.

As this season presses forward, fans can expect to learn a lot more about Davis’ past and current family life. “They haven’t seen this side of him where he’s dealing with his blood, his family,” Method Man told Digital Spy. He added that Davis’ backstory “gives way more layers to the character.”