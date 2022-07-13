‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Woody McClain Manifested the Role of Cane

Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) is one of the most beloved characters in Power Book II: Ghost. Cane is the eldest child of Monet (Mary J. Blige) and Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon). While his siblings are calmer, Cane lives for the street life and thrives on chaos and violence. However, his volatile temper has also caused him a lot of issues when it comes to the family business.

Mclain portrays the role of Cane perfectly. In fact, he manifested it.

Cane is a fan favorite on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Cane Tejada is one of the most dynamic characters on TV. Hilarious (without trying to be) and absolute vicious, from the moment he was introduced on screen, fans were enthralled.

“Cane literally is the best character on Power right now the guy is too funny 😂 and always thinking about Tariq’s next move and making dumb decisions and so entertaining,” one Redditor said. “I hope he survives up to season 6 and eventually has a spin off show. Cane is to me what Kanan and Tommy’s roles were. He’s definitely my favorite.”

Fans hope that in season 3, despite the animosity between them that Cane and Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) join forces. However, we also knows that Tariq hasn’t forgotten that Cane framed him for murder.

Woody McClain manifested the role of Cane Tejada

As thrilling as it’s been to watch McClain in the role, it may not have come to him if he had not manifested it. “I was just in acting classes heavy, and then, right after New Edition, I did the Bobby Brown thing, and then I was just like chilling for a whole year. I haven’t booked anything. I was on iced,” he said on The Crew Has It podcast with Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo. He added that his neighbor told him to focus on what he really wanted.

“She’s into crystals and stuff…She goes in the back, comes back, and then puts like lines up all these crystals all over me,” he remembered. “So, I’m sitting there and she alright, we are going to speak what you want. Alright, cool, I really want to do a tv show. I want to be a series regular. She’s like, all right, cool, keep going, keep going, and then she’ll name out some stuff, and she’s like, all right, cool, that’s what it is. Then I close my eyes we do this prayer and then that’s what it was. Two days later I got the call for Power. But when I came in and she paused the tv what we was watching was Power. I swear I put it on everything I love.”

Cane is based on a character from ‘The Godfather’

Not only is it thrilling to know that McClain literally spoke the role of Cane into existence, but the role is extra special since it’s based on an iconic character from The Godfather. Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained that she based the character on Santino “Sonny” Corleone.

“Cane is a little bit modeled after Sonny Corleone, for those of you who are Godfather fans,” she said during an Instagram Live. “We really wanted that energy, that kind of hot-head energy, that Santino energy and Dru [Tejada] has a little bit of that Michael Corleone feel as well.”

We all know that things didn’t end well for Sonny because his temper led to his demise. We are hoping that things end differently for Cane.

