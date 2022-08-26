‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Kanan Is a Long Way Away From Who He Will Become

Power Book III: Raising Kanan follows Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) during his teen years in the ’90s. Raised by his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller), Kanan’s innocence is slowly slipping away from him.

However, the teen is still far away from the menacing man he will eventually become.

Kanan will become much darker in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

At the end of Raising Kanan Season 1, the teenager got a clearer picture of who his mother truly is and what it means to be within her world. Now, he’s set to take an even darker turn. “Season two is the continuation of season one in terms of the explosiveness,” Curtis told PopSugar. “There’s a lot of new information that’s going to be revealed, and there are a lot of new feelings and this new sense of self with every character that’s involved. It’s going to be a really, really interesting ride.”

Kanan is a long way away from who he will become

Kanan is expected to take a dark turn this season, but he is still a world away from the grown man Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson depicted in Power. “When I was first presented with this opportunity, I felt really strongly I wanted Kanan to have Kanan start off in a very different place than he ends up emotionally and that gives me a lot of runway in terms of story,” Raising Kanan showrunner Sascha Penn told The Koalition. “It also allowed me to really flesh out this world with family members and his mother, who is obviously a central piece of who he is.”

Knowing that Kanan is feeling a lot of turmoil, we’re terrified to know where he may end up when this season comes to a close.

Season 2 of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ will be unexpected in many ways

Kanan has a lot ahead of him. Detective Howard (Omar Epps) is this close to telling the teen he’s his biological father. Moreover, Raq’s ambitions and her choice to kill Scrappy (Ade Chike Torbert) have put her at odds with Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). She still has a major enemy in Unique (Joey Bada$$) and the Newark mob.

The remainder of ‘Raising Kanan’ Season 2 is set to be unexpected

“It is super unexpected,” Miller told Vanity Fair. “And I will mention Sascha Penn one more time because it doesn’t happen without him. His level of detail and how to structure scenes and really just all of these different things that happen with these characters and how seamless it is and how everything has a reason. Every character is special within this world. I mean, it is really great TV. And you’re not ready for this second season because that was just the beginning. We were getting to know these characters and now relationships have been broken. Can we go back from that? You know, family is family. Will they come back together? Will they not? And we grapple a lot with that in the second season. All of the actions had consequences. Do you go back and what do you do? Will Raq stay on the throne or will she not stay on the throne? So, it’s pretty interesting. I’m excited for people to see.”

