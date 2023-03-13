‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Breeze Will Be in Season 3 Creator Hints

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will introduce Breeze in season 3, creator and showrunner Sascha Penn hints. The ’90s set drama series tells the origin story of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), the character made infamous on Power by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Raising Kanan follows the Queens-born teen coming of age under the guidance of his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), and his uncles, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). Kanan is also very close to his cousin Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore).

However, the introduction of Breeze is poised to change everything.

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3

Though no promo and very little information have been released, fans are already anticipating the third season of Raising Kanan. Season 2 was a transformative season for Kanan. He discovered his mother’s true nature and discovered the truth about his paternity. It all set things up for a truly shocking season 3.

“I do think that in season three, there’s a lot that happens, and there are some new characters that emerge,” Penn told Uproxx. “We’ve done, I think, a very decent job pacing this thing out so we can get to where we are now. We’ve spent a good amount of time over the past two seasons developing these characters, making them feel human, and exploring their humanity. I think we’ve done a good enough job that people are responding well, right? So I think if you liked the finale, you’re going to really, really like season three because season three continues on with the groundwork that the finale laid out.”

Sascha Penn hints Breeze will be in season 3

Fans have been wondering about Kanan’s mentor Breeze for two seasons now. Fans of Power know about Breeze from adult Kanan and Ghost (Omari Hardwick). Though Kanan has become indoctrinated into the drug game by his family, he will ultimately meet Breeze and build a drug outfit with him. Together the men will take Ghost and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) under their wing.

However, when Ghost wanted to move up in the organization, Breeze prevented him from doing so. In retaliation, he killed Breeze and had Kanan sent to jail. Now Penn has hinted that Breeze will finally be introduced in season 3.

In a captionless Instagram post, Penn posted a photo of a blue airplane with the words Breeze printed on the side of it. While fans have not yet been introduced to Breeze, fans believe that he is the older brother of Unique (Joey Bad$$), who is currently serving a life sentence. Fans of the Power Universe know that some of the best villains have emerged from prison unexpectantly.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ analysis

Fans are thrilled that filming for the third season of Raising Kanan is underway. From the end of the second season, it’s clear that Kanan and Raq are at a crossroads. Moreover, after an intense standoff with the Newark mob, most of Raq’s business appears to be destroyed. Worse still, fans aren’t even sure if Marvin is alive.

When the new season of the series returns, fans will see that Kanan and his family are at a crossroads. “For [Raq] in Season 3, it’s a real sort of reconciliation of all these things,” Penn told Variety. “To a certain extent, she was coming to terms with her own fallibility, and the mistakes she’s made and the choices she’s made — and really trying to figure out what that all means.”

Raq’s mishaps and mistakes will only enable Kanan to follow in Breeze’s direction, a move that could cause the downfall of the entire Thomas family.