‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Burke Could Die Before the End of Season 2

Set in the ’90s, Power Book III: Raising Kanan showcases the teen years of Power Universe characters Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his cousin Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore). While their parents’ brother and sister duo, Raq (Patina Miller) and Marvin Thomas (London Brown), navigate their drug business, the teens are mostly left to their own devices.

Their missteps and mistakes have garnered the attention of a rookie detective Shannon Burke (Shanley Caswell). However, fans think Burke will die before the end of season 2.

Shanley Caswell as Shannon Burke ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 has showcased a lot of Detective Burke’s personal life

From the moment she was paired with Detective Howard, Burke has been determined to prove herself. We know that her father was also a detective and that he raised her when her mother died. She is a single child and identifies as a lesbian. She’s also determined not to be underestimated or looked over based on her sex.

However, her determination to “do good” is ostracizing her from both Howard, who tries to keep her at a distance, and her on-again, off-again girlfriend, Adina (Tracy Perez), who wants her to leave work where it is.

Burke could die before the end of season 2

Fans of the Power Universe know that there are always some major deaths at the end of a season of Power. Burke is obsessed with Detective Howard’s shooting and how he is connected to Raq and Kanan. In fact, she has seemingly begun to piece together their whole history, so she’s likely digging her grave.

She’s been asked by Howard, her father, and her girlfriend, Detective Adina Foyle (Tracy Perez), to leave things alone. However, she’s determined to press forward. We wouldn’t be shocked if she didn’t make it to season 3.

“Here’s the thing about the big deaths at the end of the season, so what we ask ourselves at the beginning of the season is, ‘Who are the innocent?’” Power creator Courtney Kemp said during a Feb. 2022 Instagram Live. “I know that sounds terrible, but if you think about it, if you are a hardcore Power fan, if you look back, we always off someone who is an innocent. Because the reality of the drug game is that people get hurt. There is collateral damage. The villains don’t always just get hurt. They hurt bystanders all the time, so that’s an important thing. Toward episodes eight, nine, or 10, we will actually kill someone who is an innocent.”

Detective Burke could be the reason Jukebox becomes a cop

When we met adult Jukebox (Anika Noni Rose) in Power, she was a dirty cop ready to maim, kill and rob anyone that got in her way. At present, teenage Jukebox would never trust a cop. However, she has formed a quasi-bond with Burke. The detective has extended kindness to Jukebox by giving her Kenya’s (LeToya Luckett) information.

Moreover, she was sympathetic to Jukebox following Nicole’s (Annabelle Zasowski) death, even telling her she could always come to her. As we know, Burke is a standup cop. However, because of where Jukebox comes from, she could learn how to work within the system from Burke’s guidance and manipulate things for her own cause.

Only time will tell.

