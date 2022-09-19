‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Cartier and Raq May Be Looking for Different Things

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is showcasing a new side of Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller). Kanan’s (Mekai Curtis) mother runs a lucrative drug business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). Now, Raq is trying to expand her business. Though she’s receiving some pushback from her family, a new businessman named Cartier ‘Duns’ Fareed (Omar J. Dorsey) may help her expand her horizons.

Unfortunately, Cartier and Raq could be looking for different things.

Patina Miller as Raq Thomas and Omar J. Dorsey as Cartier Dunn Fareed in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Will the Show Crossover With ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Cartier ‘Duns’ Fareed is making his mark in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

There are few people intriguing enough to hold Raq’s attention. But Cartier may be one of the exceptions. Starz describes the character as “a charismatic businessman who wants to expand his business into DC and Baltimore.”

Cartier has also showcased his vicious temper when he slapped an artist for interrupting his conversation. Knowing all of this, don’t think things between him and Raq will turn out smoothly.

RELATED: How Many Seasons of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Will There Be?

Raq and Cartier may be looking for different things

Raq is certainly intrigued by Cartier. However, she seems to be more enthralled by his head for business than anything romantic. In contrast, Cartier is obviously smitten with Raq. However, since they are both used to being bosses, we doubt they would mesh romantically. It seems, that they are looking for different things.

Dorsey gave fans insight into how things might progress with his character and Raq. “From the outside looking in, Raquel seems like the perfect match for Cartier,” Dorsey told Variety. “She is driven, powerful, wealthy, and she does not need him. She could be the perfect Queen…but Raq is a different beast. She’s not made to play the ‘helpmate.’ She is a ‘sun’, and the world revolves around her. Cartier is also a ‘sun’, so this dynamic will be very fun to watch play out.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Mekai Curtis Studied 50 Cent to Transform Into Kanan Stark

Raq and Symphony may recconect in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

In episode 207, “No Love Lost,” it looks like Raq may be reconnecting with her ex-lover Symphony (Toby Sandeman). Things had been Rocky for the pair for some time until Symphony called it quits in episode 204. However, in the trailer for episode 207, the pair appear to be back on speaking terms.

After all, Symphony knows a lot about Raq and her business, and fans have long suspected that there is much more to the character than what meets the eye.

“The man is 100 percent an undercover cop, federal agent, or informant. He got too much of a clean-cut image to him,” one Redditor suggested via Express. “Got the cop haircut too; something doesn’t add up about Symphony.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?