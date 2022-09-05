‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Cartier Isn’t Who He Seems

The world in Power Book III: Raising Kanan is expanding. The drama series chronicles the teen years of 16-year-old Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), growing up in the ’90s in Queens, New York. Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller), runs a lucrative drug business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays), which allows them to cross paths with a slew of characters.

This season, the charismatic Cartier ‘Duns’ Fareed (Omar J. Dorsey) has been introduced. But Mays is warning fans that the character isn’t who he seems.

Who is Cartier ‘Duns’ Fareed ?

Fans will recognize Dorsey for his long-running role as Hollywood on Queen Sugar. However, his turn as Cartier is something entirely different. Starz describes his character as “a charismatic businessman who wants to expand his business into DC and Baltimore.”

So far this season, we know that he’s connected to the new artist that Lou signed. He also took a great interest in Raq, who seems equally intrigued by him. However, he might be more like Raq than anyone could have expected.

Cartier isn’t who he seems in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Clearly, Cartier is interesting enough to capture Raq’s attention. However, Mays is warning fans that the dapper businessman isn’t at all who he seems. While fans were concerned about Symphony (Toby Sandeman), they should be concerned about Cartier.

“Omar is basically the manager and ‘family member,’ distant cousin of Zisa [played by Paulina Singer] who’s an artist I signed,” Mays told The Koalition. “He and I come into conflict often. At first, it seems like he’s a homie, but I think there’s going to be conflict later because he’s so slick, and Lou Lou isn’t with the slick shit, and Crown Camacho [played by Quincy Brown] is still in the equation, so it gets real. He is prepared for conflict. What he’s not prepared for is the manipulation behind the scenes, mechanizing, and people plotting and shit. The Game of Thrones sh*t, he’s not with all that.”

Patina Miller is warning fans that they aren’t ready for what comes next in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

With Raq’s focus on expanding into mob territory in New Jersey, Kanan’s focus on finding out about his biological father, and Unique’s (Joey Bada$$) revenge, a lot is going on. As smart as Raq is, we think all of this might still be too much for her.

Miller has even warned fans to brace themselves for what comes next.

“People know who they are now; we’re able to go into the story,” she told Shondaland. “They’re ready for what comes next — but I don’t think they’re ready for what comes next. The second season has the fallout of the consequences of what we saw in season one. As powerful as Raquel is, she is unsettled this season. There’s weird alliances and new enemies. She tries to hold on to her position and her child. Her relationship with her son isn’t as strong as the first season.”

