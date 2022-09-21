‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Could Run for 6 Seasons

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the coming-of-age story of infamous Power villain Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Set in the ’90s, Kanan is raised by his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller). Raq’s brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) help her run her empire. Slowly we’re seeing Kanan become indoctrinated in Raq’s business, beginning to transform into the man we saw in the original series.

Season 2 is currently airing on Starz, with filming for season 3 underway. However, Raising Kanan could run for six seasons.

The theme of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is nature vs. nurture

Sascha Penn, the creator, and showrunner of the series, has been involved since Power. Though Raising Kanan is very much an origin story, he also wanted to focus on the theme of nature versus nurture.

“[Nature vs. nurture] is fundamental to the story and the tension. I think that’s the question we all sort of ask ourselves as human beings but also as parents,” he told The Koalition. “I think that’s really part of Raquel’s journey. ‘These choices I’m making not just for myself but for my son, what are they going to do to him?’ We know the answer to that; we know that at least they’re going to contribute in some way to whom [Kanan] becomes.”

‘Raising Kanan’ could run for 6 seasons

Not only is Penn focused on a certain theme that will run the duration of the series, but he also has an idea of where every single character will end up. Power fans already know how things ended for Jukebox and Kanan.

“I have a pretty good sense of where some of the characters are going,” the showrunner told Shadow and Act. I do think part of the fun of writing and doing a show like this is that you discover stuff along the way,” he explained. “I’ve had a pretty decent sense of where I think the stories are going, of course, with the exception of Jukebox and Kanan, which is because we know how their stories end, so that’s kind of out of my hands already.”

London Brown, who portrays Marvin, also says he’s hopeful that Raising Kanan will get a six-season run like Power.

“I think that is the hope, and we never really know, but as of now, we’re hearing buzzers about that but nothing official,” he told Express U.K. “Nothing is nothing until it’s something so for me, I don’t even really worry or try to think about how many seasons because acting is an incredible temp job where you work and you work, and I just stay very present. “So we’ll see, so far people are enjoying it, and the writers carry on doing what they do, then I think people will definitely want to go along with this for the ride.”

The cast and crew are already filming season 3

Before season 2 even debuted, Starz had renewed Raising Kanan for season 3. “Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the season two return of Raising Kanan to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz via Deadline. “And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and MeKai.”

In fact, as the episodes from the current series air on the cable network, the cast and crew are hard at work filming for the third season. Penn shared an Instagram photo of a McDonald’s Supersized cup from the ’90s. He captioned it, “Today is the first day of production on the third season of Raising Kanan. We’re back at it!”

