‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: The Deaths on the Show Mean Something, Says Patina Miller

Things are getting increasingly more dangerous and hostile on Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) has become increasingly weary of his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), a ruthless drug queenpin. Raq runs her drug business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

As Raq has tried to expand her business, she’s faced many obstacles, and many people are paying the price for her ambition. However, according to Miller, each death in the series is another piece of the puzzle.

Patina Miller as Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas and Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

There are always major deaths at the end of a season of a ‘Power’ show

As we round out the second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, fans should brace themselves. After all, fans of the Power Universe know that by design, there are always some major surprise deaths in the final few episodes of the season.

“Here’s the thing about the big deaths at the end of the season, so what we ask ourselves at the beginning of the season is, ‘Who are the innocent?’” Power creator Courtney Kemp said during a Feb. 2022 Instagram Live. “I know that sounds terrible, but if you think about it, if you are a hardcore Power fan, if you look back, we always off someone who is an innocent. Because the reality of the drug game is that people get hurt. There is collateral damage. The villains don’t always just get hurt. They hurt bystanders all the time, so that’s an important thing. Toward episodes eight, nine, or 10, we will actually kill someone who is an innocent.”

Patina Miller says the deaths in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ mean something

So far, we’ve seen the deaths of D-Wiz (Nile Bullock), Scrappy (Ade Chike Torbert), Crown (Quincy Brown), Toni (AnnaLynne McCord), and Marco (David Castoro). All of these deaths were either the cause of something major or the result of something else. The drug game is a dangerous place, so deaths are expected. However, Miller says the deaths actually mean something to the world of Raising Kanan.

“I do think our show is really grounded in truth and in honesty,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “Those are the kind of things that we talk about — it being a family drama about characters who make certain choices and then there are consequences. We talk about death on our show, how all the deaths on the show are deaths that have to happen and they mean something, so when we do decide to kill a character or to attempt to kill a character, it’s a big thing.”

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 death predictions

We know that Jukebox and Kanan will survive through the end of the season and for many more years to come. However, we don’t think the same can be said for everyone else. While we expect, Raq, Marvin and Lou Lou to live at least through season 3, some other characters have expiration dates.

Famous (Antonio Ortiz), Kanan’s best friend, whom Kanan would later name his son Shawn will likely meet his end. After all, Famous is mostly innocent. Detective Burke (Shanley Caswell) has also been digging her own grave. She’s desperate to learn more about Detective Howard and how he’s connected to Kanan and Raq. However, her meddlesome investigations, which she’s been repeatedly told to let go of, may cost her her life.

Finally, we don’t see Jukebox’s mother Kenya (LeToya Luckett), lasting through the end of this season. There is much more to her story than we know of. At the end of the day, we think she’ll either abandon Jukebox or be killed.

