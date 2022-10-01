‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Episode 207 Is All About Lou Lou

Power Book III: Raising Kanan follows the teen years Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). His queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), runs a drug empire with his uncles, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

While Raq and Marvin are thriving in the business, Lou Lou, who is good at what he does, is looking for another way to live. However, Raq’s ambitions and his own temper may have taken him back to a place he never wanted to be. Raising Kanan fans will find out in episode 207 because it’s all about Lou Lou.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ episode 207 will premiere Oct. 2

After a two-week hiatus, Raising Kanan is set to return with the seventh episode of season 2 on Sunday, Oct. 7. This means that the season 2 finale is expected to air on Oct. 30, hopefully ushering in Power Book II: Ghost. Haituses are typically for the Power Universe, especially after a very explosive episode.

Episode 206, “It’s A Business, Man,” ended with Lou killing Crown (Quincy Brown) in their music studio after months of animosity. He didn’t expect Zisa (Paulina Singer), his new singer, to catch him in the act.

As the series returns to the air, episode 207 is set to center on Lou.

Episode 207 will focus on Lou Lou

Episode 207 is titled “No Love Lost.” The official Starz episode description reads, “Raq searches for a new home. Lou finds himself on the other side of his partner’s unpaid debts. Burke gains traction in her investigation of Howard. A botched agreement with Marvin and an associate threatens everything.”

An entertainment reporter for The Knockturnal screened the episode early.

“Saw 207 of @RaisingKanan, and it is a banger.” he tweeted. “This is mostly a Lou-Lou centric episode with the other cast also getting stories as well. Also, get ready for a total WTF moment involving Kanan and another character! #RaisingKanan.”

Lou Lou is going to have some trouble leaving the drug game on ‘Raising Kanan’

Lou wanted to get out of the drug game and focus on music. However, Raq isn’t trying to let go of him, so it will be challenging.

“The remorse and empathy in his eyes after he kills D-Wiz,” Mays told Cassius Life. “That was like one of my favorite moments from that character, simply because it showed a level of humanity in the midst of what could have just been a day at the office.”

It’s also interesting that Raq is starting to lean more on Marvin when she wants Lou to take over the family business. However, since he strangled Crown with no remorse, maybe Lou isn’t looking to get out just yet.

