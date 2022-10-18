‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Famous’ Downfall Has Officially Begun

Power Book III: Raising Kanan follows the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Set in Queens, New York, in the ’90s. Kanan is being raised by his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller). Raq runs her drug organization with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

Kanan’s best friend, Famous (Anthony Ortiz), is also a constant figure in his world. But Famous’ life has just taken a turn that he can never recover from.

Mekai Curtis as Kanan, Antonio Ortiz as Famous, Nile Bullock as D-Wiz and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Famous is Kanan’s best friend in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Famous has been Kanan’s best friend since childhood. When he was introduced in the pilot episode of the series, he was described as “fiercely loyal to Kanan, the Thomas Family, and South Jamaica, Queens.”

However, Famous has found himself down a path he never thought he’d be on.

Fame just made a move he CAN'T take back ? #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/PbAAOeMd9b — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 17, 2022

Famous’ downfall has officially begun

In Season 1, Famous was riding high following the release of his first single, “The Streets Need A Body.” However, since that isn’t the life he actually lives, the buzz quickly flatlined. Things got worse for Famous when his mother kicked him out for skipping school and having girls over. Though Crown (Quincy Brown) helped Famous get his own apartment, Crown’s death ended the deal that was made with Famous’ landlord.

Now, in an act of desperation, Famous has changed the trajectory of his life. Famous just killed local stick-up boy Freddy in a desperate act to get some money for his rent.

Though Famous didn’t plan on killing Freddy, he did, and unfortunately, someone witnesses the incident. As fans know, this will change Famous forever, possibly leading to his death.

Kanan all bossed up now but is he ready to hold his own? A new #RaisingKanan is out NOW on the @starz app ?? pic.twitter.com/lte4wbAQgD — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 16, 2022

Famous’ death is imminent on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Fans have always predicted Famous’ death in Raising Kanan. After all, Power fans know that Kanan named his only child, Shawn (Sinqua Walls), after Famous. The aspiring rapper’s name is Shawn “Famous” Figueroa.

Though Famous’ family has never been involved in the things that Kanan’s family has involved themselves with, his proximity and the fact that he has no support from his mother have undoubtedly led Famous down a dark path.

Given that we never see adult Famous in Power, and Kanan honored him with his son’s name, it seems likely that Famous will meet a tragic end. After all, the people who are often killed in the Power Universe usually are the most innocent.

“Here’s the thing about the big deaths at the end of the season, so what we ask ourselves at the beginning of the season is, ‘Who are the innocent?’” Power creator Courtney Kemp said during a Feb. 2022 Instagram Live. “I know that sounds terrible, but if you think about it, if you are a hardcore Power fan, if you look back, we always off someone who is an innocent. Because the reality of the drug game is that people get hurt. There is collateral damage. The villains don’t always just get hurt. They hurt bystanders all the time, so that’s an important thing. Toward episodes eight, nine, or 10, we will actually kill someone who is an innocent.”

