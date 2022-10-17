‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: This Fan Theory Suggests Jukebox Kills Kenya

On the surface, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a gritty drama, but it’s more than that. The show follows the coming-of-age stories of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his cousin, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgrove). Kanan was raised by his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller). Abandoned by her mother, Kenya (LeToya Luckett), Jukebox was raised by Raq and her father, Marvin (London Brown).

Kenya reentered Juke’s life after 16 years to ultimately betray her. Now fans are convinced Jukebox will kill her own mother.

Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Kenya betrayed Jukebox on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Jukebox has been devastated since the end of Season 1. Following the death of her girlfriend, Nicole (Annabelle Zasowski), and a physical fight with her father, she reached out to her long-absentee mother, Kenya, with the hopes of reconnecting.

Jukebox willingly put on dresses and made herself uncomfortable trying to fit into Kenya’s religious world. However, that wasn’t good enough. In episode 208, “A House Is Not A Home.” Kenya betrayed Jukebox, tricking her into a violent conversion therapy session.

The event was so horrific and terrifying that it ruined the mother/daughter’s fragile relationship and harden Juke’s heart for the future. Now, fans believe Jukebox might even kill Kenya.

Jukebox could kill Kenya, according to this fan theory

In Power, adult Kanan (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) told Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) that you aren’t a real killer until you kill someone that you love. As we know, Raq raised Jukebox, and she’s no fan of Kenya’s. Though Marvin has already confronted Kenya about her actions toward their daughter, it’s likely that Kenya will have to hear from Raq too.

Knowing how Raq operates, she could even coax Jukebox into pulling the trigger. Though this might seem farfetched to some, one of the major themes in the Power Universe is family killing family, and there are many examples of that throughout all four of the shows.

Adult Jukebox was capable of anything, but we’re not certain we can say the same about the teen.

Kenya had one job to do as mother and she burned all that to ground smh #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/kCi5JWxvq5 — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 11, 2022

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3 could define Jukebox forever

So far, Jukebox can’t seem to catch a break. She has been hurt by both her parents; she lost her first love, her uncle betrayed her by giving her song to someone else, and countless other things. As Jukebox drifts further away from her family, she is transforming into the woman we met in Power.

In fact, we think she may even begin leaning on Detective Howard (Omar Epps) for guidance if she finds out the secret behind Kanan’s parentage. Howard could be the key to Jukebox’s future career as a dirty cop.