‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Fans Are Convinced Jukebox’s Mom Will Be Killed in Season 2

Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) stands at the center of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. However, the series is also a story about his family. Kanan’s cousin Jukebox’s (Hailey Kilgore) coming-of-age story is also a major part of the narrative. Like Kanan, she has been influenced by her drug queenpin aunt, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), and her strained relationship with her father, Marvin (London Brown).

Now, Jukebox’s mother Kenya (LeToya Luckett) is poised to reenter her life. But we don’t think it will end well.

Jukebox’s mom will be introduced in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

The second season of Raising Kanan is set to begin on Aug. 14, and it will be intriguing to say the least. In the series, Jukebox’s mother, Kenya, will finally be introduced. According to Lou Lou, Kenya abandoned Jukebox to be a New York Knicks groupie and aspiring singer, eventually moving to Los Angeles. However, it appears that she’s been back in NYC for some time.

According to the Starz press release, “Luckett will play Kenya, Jukebox’s mother, and Marvin’s ex. She left their family when Jukebox was very young, tried to make it in LA as a singer, but three years ago, she moved back to New York. Upon her return, she settles in Harlem where church is a big part of her life.”

Jukebox’s mother could be killed in season 2

When we were first introduced to Jukebox in Power, she was even more terrifying than Kanan. An NYPD officer, she killed and stole without remorse. In fact, though he was vicious and volatile in his own right, Kanan often bowed to his cousin’s will.

In Raising Kanan, Jukebox is nothing like the woman we would come to know. However, some fans are convinced something major will happen to turn her. She already witnessed the death of her girlfriend, Nicole, in season 1. Now in season 2, it’s possible Jukebox’s mother will die and turn her heart to stone for good.

“I’m excited to hopefully relate to anything that’s happening in this story because, while it is a family story, really it’s about feeling, emotion, love,” Curtis explained via Express. “It’s about environment, it’s about choices (and) what that does and how that affects you.”

A lot of new information will be revealed in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

As Raq is determined to hold her position as the biggest drug dealer in New York, Kanan and Jukebox will be directly affected. Moreover, it looks like Raq’s grip on her brothers Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) and Marvin is also losing this season. A lot of new information is set to be revealed when season 2 of Raising Kanan premieres.

“Season two is the continuation of season one in terms of the explosiveness,” Curtis told PopSugar. “There’s a lot of new information that’s going to be revealed, and there are a lot of new feelings and this new sense of self with every character that’s involved. It’s going to be a really, really interesting ride.”

