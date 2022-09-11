‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Fans Are Convinced That Unique Is Breeze

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 has found Kanan (Mekai Curtis) conflicted about his queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller), and outside influences. Far deeper into the drug game, Kanan realizes things are a bit more high stakes than he ever could have imagined.

Moreover, Raq’s former rival Unique (Joey Bada$$) is back stirring up trouble. But could Unique actually be Breeze?

Joey Bada$$ as Unique in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Mekai Curtis Studied 50 Cent to Transform Into Kanan Stark

Breeze is a central component of Kanan’s story

Power fans know that Breeze, who was just a few years older than Kanan, eventually joined forces with him to create their own drug organization. Eventually, the pair would take Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) under their wings. However, Breeze tried to prevent Ghost from growing, so Ghost killed him and set Kanan up to be sent to prison.

In Power, Kanan recounted the situation to Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.). He said Breeze was “strong, but he wasn’t smart.” He followed the same routine every day, including watching Jeopardy! every night at 7 p.m. Ghost, knowing he’d be home, broke into his house one night when he was watching the show and shot him in the back of the head.

Now fans believe that Unique could be Breeze

Nique really knows how to get Raq's attention ? #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/ZYu9LfVY7n — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) August 29, 2022

Fans are convinced that Unique is Breeze in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

In the first season of Raising Kanan, Unique was Raq’s main rival. However, by the end of the season, she’d eliminated him as competition and had him locked up over the summer for a crime he didn’t commit. Now that he’s out of jail. Unique has nothing.

“My business is done, he tells her. “My name ain’t even got the same weight in the streets no more, you won.” However, some fans believe that Unique is far from done. In fact, like Tommy is doing in Power Book IV: Force and what Kanan did in Power, when he took on the name Slim, Unique could reinvent himself as Breeze.

Obviously, there will have to be a major rift in the Thomas family for Kanan to begin working with him, but Raq is already sewing seeds for that.

Breeze could be introduced on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ this season

While there is a chance that Unique reinvents himself to become Breeze, we think that the character’s identity is actually connected to Kanan’s late friend, D-Wiz (Niles Bullock). As we know, Kanan and D-Wiz killed one of Unique’s soldiers Buck Twenty, when they thought he was disrespecting Raq.

From what we understand, the boys got the gun they used from D-Wiz’s older brother, who had just been released from jail. Raq referred to him as a “wild boy.” Now that Kanan knows the truth about D-Wiz, we think he will reconnect with his friend’s brother, who will turn out to be Breeze.

Power Universe executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who also portrayed adult Kanan in the original series, has hinted that we will meet Breeze this season.

“It’s up to the writers and the showrunner, but viewers should expect to meet Breeze by Season 2,” he told TVLine. “He was Kanan’s partner and boss and more aggressive than anyone could hang with or handle. Breeze became Ghost and Tommy’s boss, and Ghost ended up killing Breeze before viewers got to meet him.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Will the Show Crossover With ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?