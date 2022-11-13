‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Fans Are Devastated By Worrell’s Death In the Season 2 Finale

Power Book III: Raising Kanan showcase Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) during his teen years. Kanan’s drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), runs her business with her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). Raq is willing to do whatever it takes to maintain her top position in the drug game.

In the series’ first season, Raq had constant run-ins with rival drug dealer Unique (Joey Bada$$). However, as the series has pressed on, the pair have found themselves on the same side. In fact, Unique’s first in command, Worrell (John Clay III), also won Raq’s respect. As a result, fans were shocked when he was killed in the season 2 finale.

Who was Worrell in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’?

Since Season 1, Worrell has been Unique’s right-hand man. He was responsible for orchestrating the hit on Lou in the first season of Raising Kanan. However, when Unique was sent to prison at the end of Season 1, he found himself transitioning to the Thomas family business.

The quiet gangster has been a staple of the series since the beginning therefore, when he died; fans were shocked to see him go.

Fans are devastated by Worrell’s death in the Season 2 finale

Worrell has stepped up for Raq when she needed him. As a result, fans weren’t at all in a celebratory mood when he was killed in the season 2 finale. “As much as Worrell used to annoy me, I didn’t want him to die. He was so loyal to Unique, damn man. #RaisingKanan,” one Twitter user said via Express.

Another added, “Damn Worrell, I mean I ain’t like you no way but DAMN #raisingkanan.”

However, other fans were not remorseful after witnessing Worrell’s demise. “It’s about time Worrell got got too,” they expressed.

Worrell’s death will change everything for Unique in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Before Worrell was killed at the hands of the Newark mob in the Season 2 finale, he and Unique had plans of breaking away from Raq and the crack cocaine business and venturing into something else. Obviously, now Unique will be on his own with hardly anyone to trust.

More than that, his older brother Ronnie is set to be released from prison in Season 3. Deadline reports that Grantham Coleman has been cast in the role. The character description reads, “Ronnie’s stoic demeanor belies a shocking ruthlessness. It’s not that Ronnie’s immoral; it’s that he’s amoral, conscienceless, unyielding, and vindictive.”

Clearly, this will spell some major trouble for both Unique and Raq, especially since there is a possible romance brewing between the two.

