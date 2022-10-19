‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Fans Are Thrilled Cartier Is Dead

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 is coming to a close, and Cartier ‘Duns’ Fareed (Omar J. Dorsey) did not survive until the end. The charismatic businessman thought he was getting close to Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller). However, his arrogance and his ego left him dead.

Raq and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) killed him when he least expected. Though some fans thought he was an intriguing character, other fans are thrilled that Cartier is dead.

Patina Miller as Raq Thomas and Omar J. Dorsey as Cartier Dunn Fareed in 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'

Cartier underestimated Raq in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Cartier stepped onto the scene in Power Book III: Raising Kanan like he owned the room. He was a businessman with money and a mind in various sectors. Since Raq is stunningly beautiful, he immediately gravitates toward her, sharing his knowledge, his business secrets, and everything else. However, he didn’t realize that Raq was using and studying him.

“From the outside looking in, Raquel seems like the perfect match for Cartier,” Dorsey told Variety. “She is driven, powerful, wealthy, and she does not need him. She could be the perfect Queen…but Raq is a different beast. She’s not made to play the ‘helpmate.’ She is a ‘sun’, and the world revolves around her. Cartier is also a ‘sun’, so this dynamic will be very fun to watch play out.”

Because Raq’s a woman, Cartier let her get close, leaving him vulnerable. Ultimately, Cartier never saw Raq and Lou coming when they shot him dead in the elevator of his penthouse apartment.

Fans are thrilled that Cartier is dead

While some fans were intrigued by Cartier, others are flat-out celebrating his death. “He had to go tho….” one fan tweeted via Express. Another added, “Lmaoooo he went out exactly the way I thought he would still talking that s**t.” Yet another fan was thrilled to see Cartier’s demise in episode 209, “Anti-Trust” “Cartier had it coming. Thinking he can own everybody. Nah…not Raq. Sigh of relief from Lou. Adios, philosopher.”

In fact, Mays hinted at Cartier’s death earlier in the season. His character Lou had become increasingly frustrated with Cartier interfering with his business.

“At first, it seems like he’s a homie, but I think there’s going to be conflict later because he’s so slick, and Lou Lou isn’t with the slick s***, and Crown Camacho [played by Quincy Brown] is still in the equation, so it gets real,” Mays told The Koalition. “He is prepared for conflict. What he’s not prepared for is the manipulation behind the scenes, mechanizing, and people plotting and s***. The Game of Thrones s***, he’s not with all that.”

Cartier’s death could hurt Raq in the belong run

Though Cartier’s death allows Raq to take over some of his business on the East Coast while enabling Lou to regain control of his record company, it could also be problematic. As we know, Lou’s former business partner, Crown’s body, has just been found by police.

Originally, there was a theory that Raq and Lou would pin the murder on Cartier. However, now that Cartier is dead, Crown’s death could back to hurt them and their organization.

