‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: The Show Is Foreshadowing Famous’ Tragic Death

Power Book III: Raising Kanan showcases the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). The series is set in Queens, New York, in the ’90s. Kanan is being raised by his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller). His uncles, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou (Malcolm Mays), along with his cousin Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore), are also important people in his life.

Kanan’s best friend, Famous (Anthony Ortiz), is also a constant figure in his world. But the show could be foreshadowing Famous’ tragic death.

Anthony Ortiz as Famous in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Famous is Kanan’s best friend on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Despite everything going on around him, Shawn “Famous” Figueroa is boisterous and carefree. He’s been best friends with Kanan forever, and though his career is stalled, he’s desperate to make it big in the music industry.

According to the official Starz character description, “Famous is fiercely loyal to Kanan, the Thomas

Family, and South Jamaica, Queens.”

We just hope that Famous’ loyalty doesn’t cost him his life.

The show is foreshadowing Famous’ death

Power fans will recall that adult Kanan (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) had a son named Shawn (Sinqua Walls). We can only guess that Kanan named his only child after Famous. In addition to the name, Famous is mostly innocent. In episode 206, when he saw Kanan pistol whip someone for the first time, he was horrified. As we know in the Power Universe, from Raina to Zeke, most innocent people meet a tragic end.

“Here’s the thing about the big deaths at the end of the season, so what we ask ourselves at the beginning of the season is, ‘Who are the innocent?’” Power creator Courtney Kemp said during a Feb. 2022 Instagram Live. “I know that sounds terrible, but if you think about it, if you are a hardcore Power fan, if you look back, we always off someone who is an innocent. Because the reality of the drug game is that people get hurt. There is collateral damage. The villains don’t always just get hurt. They hurt bystanders all the time, so that’s an important thing. Toward episodes eight, nine, or 10, we will actually kill someone who is an innocent.”

Will Palomar have something to do with Famous’ death in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’?

Now that Famous is out of his mother’s house, he lives in an apartment on his own. However, his new neighbor Palamor (K.J. Smith) and her young daughter seem interested in both Famous and Kanan. We’re not exactly sure what their motives are just yet, but so far, Palomar is raising several red flags. She’s a grown woman who openly flirted with Kanan and kissed him. She also gave him a gun when he came looking for a knife.

“One of Famous’s new neighbors, Palomar, is a young mom who’s frequently mistaken for her daughter, Corinne’s older sister,” Deadline reports. “Any responsible parent wouldn’t let their daughter within a mile of Kanan, Famous, and their friends, but Palomar is not that parent.”

Whatever Palomar is up to, she definitely gives us bad vibes. Hopefully, Famous won’t be getting mixed up with it.

