‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Grantham Coleman Was Just Cast as Unique’s Brother for Season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan follows Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) during his teen years. Kanan’s drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), has shaped his worldview. However, she’s made major mistakes with her business and family.

Currently, one of Raq’s only allies is rival drug dealer Unique (Joey Bada$$). However, their precarious bond could implode in Season 3. Unique’s currently incarcerated brother, Ronnie, is set to be released. Starz just announced that they hired The Americans actor Grantham Coleman to step into the role.

Joey Bada$$ as Unique in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: 50 Cent Teases Ghost, Tommy and Breeze Appearances in Season 2

Unique and Raq could explore a romance in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3

Though they began as rivals, Unique and Raq have found themselves on the same side. In fact, in the Season 2 finale, Unique expressed his admiration for Raq and his romantic interest in her. As Raq begins to rebuild her business, she could explore something more with the drug dealer.

“She doesn’t have a lot of confidants,” Raising Kanan creator/showrunner Sascha Penn told Variety. “On a certain level, Unique provides that in ways that some of these other characters can’t.” He explained that the pair could find themselves in a bit of a romantic entanglement in Season 3.

“I wouldn’t rule it out,” Penn said. “You know, because who knows? In the finale, Unique sort of presses up on Raq. It does feel romantic, and I think the question is whether that’s something that feels reciprocated.”

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Grantham Coleman Joins In Key Role For Season 3 Of Starz Series https://t.co/lamXnmfv0l — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 25, 2022

Grantham Coleman was just cast as Unique’s older brother Ronnie

A romance or even a connection between the two won’t be without its issues. Especially since Unique’s older brother Ronnie is set to reenter the picture. Deadline reports that Grantham Coleman has been cast in the role of the gangster recently released from prison.

The character description reads, “Ronnie’s stoic demeanor belies a shocking ruthlessness. It’s not that Ronnie’s immoral; it’s that he’s amoral, conscienceless, unyielding, and vindictive.”

Since Unique took over Ronnie’s business, its almost certain there will be a war between the brothers.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Will the Show Crossover With ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Ronnie could cause some huge problems in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

In Season 1, amid a meeting with Unique, Raq suggested that he was nothing like Ronnie. From what fans have understood, Ronnie had been serving a life sentence upstate. Therefore, no one will be expecting his release.

It seems that he has been released on a technicality. Moreover, there is a theory swirling that Ronnie could be Breeze, the man that eventually teams up with Kanan, and the pair form their own organization.

Together the men mentor James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora). However, Ghost eventually kills Breeze and has Kanan sent to jail.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?