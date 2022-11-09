‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: A Major Hint About What Raq Will Get Into in Season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set in the ’90s and showcases the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). His mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller), runs a drug empire with her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). However, her obsession with power has caused everything around her to crumble.

Now in Season 3, Raq will be forced to rebuild, and a casting call from the forthcoming season hints at how she might do so.

Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq’ Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Raq will be forced to make some changes in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3

Raq’s unbridled ambition has cost her a relationship with her son Kanan, her partnership with her brother, Lou, and her business. She and Marvin also ended Season 2 of Raising Kanan being critically injured.

During the third season of the acclaimed series, Raq will be forced to spend time analyzing her mistakes. “There’s a real emotional journey that she has to go on, and something that we’re super conscious of is we want to make sure that as much of a boss as Raq is –– and everyone sort of prefers her that way — she also has humanity,” showrunner/creator Sascha Penn told Variety.

A casting call reveals a major hint at what Raq will get into in Season 3

Raq’s plan to expand her business along the East Coast, even taking over Cartier’s (Omar J. Dorsey) business, failed when she found herself at war with the Newark mob. Now that she is going to have to regroup, it appears that she will be setting her sights on casinos in Season 3.

Backstage posted a casting call for background actors for a specific scene from the forthcoming season. It read, “Talent, aged 18 and older, including actors with vintage cars, is wanted for background roles in a casino scene in the Starz series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” Shoots are ongoing in New York City. Pay is $187 for eight hours of work for union talent and $150 for 10 hours of work for nonunion talent.”

Casinos would be an interesting move for Raq. We also know that Unique (Joey Bada$$) is looking to step away from crack cocaine, so his business will likely expand as well.

Raq and Lou might NEVER come back from this ? #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/paLFxHx1B7 — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 26, 2022

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Will the Show Crossover With ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Raq and Lou Lou’s relationship will be a focal point in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3

In addition to rebuilding her business and trying to repair her relationship with Kanan, Raq must also make amends with her younger brother Lou. At one point, Lou seemed to be Raq’s second in command. However, as he’s become increasingly disillusioned and disgusted with their line of work, he’s tried to focus on other things.

Raq may be able to right her wrongs with Kanan, but her relationship with Lou is likely beyond repair.

“Lou and Raq’s relationship is definitely going to be a big part of our story,” Penn told POPSUGAR. “Obviously, Raq and Kanan [are] the spine of the series, so that’ll always be there, but I think for Raq, everything that she’s built is gone. Every lie she’s told has sort of been laid bare . . . She has to sort of reimagine herself — who is she, what is she doing? And there’s some new characters that we see pop up, some new adversaries, so to speak. But the thing about this business is that it never lets you leave; it’s always there. And the old stuff always has a way of circling back on you. So I think that’s definitely going to be a big part of season three.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: These Hip-Hop Artists Are Making Music for the Show’s Soundtrack