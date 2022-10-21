‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Inside the Season 2 Finale

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set in the ’90s. The drama series chronicles the teen years of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in Power and Mekai Curtis in Kanan). Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), is a ruthless drug queenpin whose ambitions and lies may have ruined her relationship with her son. Raq runs her business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

Now, as season 2 is coming to a close, here’s what we know about the finale.

London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Patina Miller as Raq Thomas and Malcolm Mays as Lou Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

In ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2, characters have been paying the consequences for their actions

Raq’s ambitions and ruthlessness have enabled her to expand her business. However, she may have lost her son Kanan and her younger brother Lou as a result. The second season of Raising Kanan has been about consequences.

“Season two is the continuation of season one in terms of the explosiveness,” Curtis told PopSugar before the season aired. “There’s a lot of new information that’s going to be revealed, and there are a lot of new feelings and this new sense of self with every character that’s involved. It’s going to be a really, really interesting ride.”

Inside the Season 2 finale

The Raising Kanan Season 2 finale is slated to air on Oct. 23. As we know, there is so much going on. Kanan has moved out of his mother’s house. Marvin let a loose end go untied. The Thomas’ are at war with the Newark mob. Famous (Antonio Ortiz) is a murderer and so much else.

The season finale is titled “If Y’don’t Know, Now Y’know.” Starz is giving fans some hints about what to expect. The description reads, “Decidedly his own man, Kanan strays further from his mother and sets up shop on his own on the corners of South Jamaica. Worried about retaliation, Raq questions Unique. Lou’s rift with Raq grows when he makes a discovery.”

It appears that Kanan and his family are about to learn so very tough lessons.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ explores nature vs. nurture

It appears that Kanan’s relationship with Raq is damaged beyond repair. She had numerous opportunities to come clean to him about Detective Howard. However, she continually lied to him and kept him in the dark. Now, it appears that he can’t trust anyone.

As we learned in the first season of Kanan, the teen could have gone down a completely different path. However, his choices and that of Raq, shaped him into the menacing man that he could become. Raising Kanan creator Sascha Penn says that he has always been exploring nature vs. nurture from the outset.

“[Nature vs. nurture] is fundamental to the story and the tension. I think that’s the question we all sort of ask ourselves as human beings but also as parents,” show creator Sascha Penn told The Koalition. “I think that’s really part of Raquel’s journey. ‘These choices I’m making not just for myself but for my son, what are they going to do to him?’ We know the answer to that; we know that at least they’re going to contribute in some way to whom [Kanan] becomes.”

Fans are hoping Kanan and Raq reconcile, but at this point, we don’t see how that is possible.

