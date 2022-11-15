‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Jukebox Becomes a More Ruthless Version of Raq

Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers on the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), is a drug queenpin who runs her business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). Kanan’s cousin Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) is also integral to the story.

In Raising Kanan Season 3, Jukebox will move closer to becoming a more ruthless version of Raq.

Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Jukebox has had a very challenging life in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

While Raq has sheltered Kanan for much of his young life, giving him whatever his heart desires, Jukebox’s early years have been much more challenging. Her mother, Kenya (LeToya Luckett), abandoned her as a baby. She was raised by her father, Marvin, who was sent to prison, so she spent much of her life under her aunt Raq’s roof. Marvin beat her after discovering her sexuality, she lost her first love to a drug overdose, and her reunion with her mother blew up in her face.

When Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns for Season 3, Jukebox will have to grapple with Kenya’s death and Marvin being gravely injured.

.@RaisingKanan's creator also tells us "Lou and Raq's relationship is definitely going to be a big part of our story" in season three. https://t.co/BWbQN9wqaZ — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) October 25, 2022

Jukebox is destined to become a more ruthless version of Raq

Power fans know that Jukebox became a murderous cop who won’t hesitate to hurt anyone who got in her way. In a way, she becomes a more ruthless version of the woman who raised her, Raq. Her capacity to love has always set Raq apart, which Jukebox doesn’t have by the time she’s introduced as an adult.

Fans believe that the death of Jukebox’s father, Marvin (London Brown), will push her over the edge. Unable to rely on Lou or Kanan, Raq will turn to her niece to become the family’s muscle.

Moreover, if Raq gets locked up, Jukebox will become a cop to understand both sides of the game. It will allow her to become more vicious than her aunt ever was.

Jukebox will have some happier times in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3

Though fans of the Power Universe know that Jukebox’s happiness won’t last, it’s nice to know that she will catch a bit of a break in the series’ upcoming season.

“No one starts out their lives the way Jukebox and Kanan ended up in the original Power,” Penn told Hollywood Life. “There’s some real trauma that shapes those two characters, and I think this is part of that trauma. I think how Jukebox deals with that and processes it is very much part of the story that we’re telling. It’s very, very tough. I will say that in Season 3, we definitely are hoping to explore some happiness for Jukebox because it feels like she’s taken a lot of losses. But it’s all in the game, as we say. It’s tough.”

Unfortunately, we doubt this happiness will end well for Jukebox, leading her down an even darker path than she was already on.

