‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Jukebox Will Connect With Her Mother in an Interesting Way

While Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers on Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), it’s also the coming-of-age story of his cousin Jukebox’s (Hailey Kilgrove). While Kanan has had a pretty cushy life, having been raised by his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller), Jukebox has had a lot of turmoil with her father Marvin (London Brown) and her absentee mother, Kenya (LeToya Luckett).

Now, Jukebox is set to connect with Kenya in an interesting way.

LeToya Luckett as Kenya in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Jukebox’s mother, Kenya will be fully introduced in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

The world around Kanan is expanding in season 2 of the series. We are learning more about the Thomas family background, including Jukebox’s mother, Kenya.

The Starz press release states, “Luckett will play Kenya, Jukebox’s mother, and Marvin’s ex. She left their family when Jukebox was very young, tried to make it in LA as a singer, but three years ago, she moved back to New York. Upon her return, she settles in Harlem where church is a big part of her life.”

It appears that Kenya and Jukebox will cross paths in an interesting way.

Jukebox will connect with her mother in an interesting way

In episode 202, “Mind Your Business,” Jukebox asked Raq more about Kenya and who she was. Now that she has details about her mother’s whereabouts, it won’t be long before she seeks out Kenya for herself and asks some important questions.

“The cool thing about those two is that they’re figuring their own lives out, and they’re coming together at a very interesting time in their lives,” Kilgore told Hollywood Life. “And so it’s really exciting to see how they find each other and how that relationship unfolds.”

Like Jukebox, Kenya has a love for singing, but we’re not sure how she will feel about her daughter’s sexuality.

Jukebox could have a negative reaction to her mother’s return in ‘Raising Kanan’

Thus far, we see that Jukebox is curious about her mother. However, she doesn’t respect the fact that Kenya abandoned her, leaving her to be raised by Marvin. Jukebox could negatively react to her mother’s return as intrigued as she is by her mother’s idea.

“Now people can better appreciate why Jukebox became so tough as an adult because of the things she had to deal with growing up,” London Brown told TVLine. “Her girlfriend died, and she had a strained relationship with her father. All of these layers help us understand why these characters turned out the way they did.”

As we know, by the time we are introduced to adult Jukebox (Anika Noni Rose) in Power, she’s completely heartless, willing to kill on a whim and do whatever she wants to remain on top.

