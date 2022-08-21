‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Jukebox Could Get a New Love Interest in Season 2

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set in the ’90s. The series follows the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his cousin, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgrove). Growing up about around their drug dealer parents has already caused the pair to grow up fast.

Kanan’s queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller) runs her business with her brothers Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) and Marvin (London Brown), Jukebox’s father. So far, Jukebox has already lost so much, but in season 2, she could get a new love interest.

Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Jukebox is beginning to harden her heart in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

When fans were introduced to Jukebox on Power, then portrayed by Anika Noni Rose, she was a cold-blooded killer who used her NYPD badge as protection. She had no qualms about hurting anyone to get whatever she wanted.

As a teen in Raising Kanan, she’s still far away from that. However, from her upbringing, including her relationship with her father Marvin and her absentee mother, we can see how she got the short end of the stick.

“Now people can better appreciate why Jukebox became so tough as an adult because of the things she had to deal with growing up,” London Brown who portrays Marvin told TVLine. “Her girlfriend died, and she had a strained relationship with her father. All of these layers help us understand why these characters turned out the way they did.”

Moreover, at the end of season 1, when Jukebox’s first love Nicole (Annabelle Zasowski) died of a drug overdose, a part of Jukebox died too.

Jukebox could get a new love interest in season 2

Still reeling from Nicole’s death, we don’t see Jukebox just falling for someone else. But a new love interest is certainly possible. During an interview with Hollywood Life, Kilgore was asked if romance was on the horizon for Jukebox in season 2.

She remained mostly coy about what was next for her character, but she did respond by saying, “Maybe so. Maybe.”

So far, we see that Jukebox’s main focus is finding out what happened to her mother. We do know that LeToya Luckett has been cast as Kenya, Jukebox’s mother, and she is set to have a recurring role in season 2.

Jukebox and Kanan’s relationship is beginning to fracture in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Jukebox and Kanan have always been more like siblings than cousins. However, Nicole’s death, though it was not quite Kanan’s fault, has shattered who they were once to each other. Power fans know how the cousins’ relationship ends, but we’ve already begun to see it fracture on Raising Kanan.

“I think that Jukebox is starting to see the world for what it really is, and she is maturing at a rate that is a lot faster than Kanan, and we’ll see how they start to differentiate in thought and opinion and fact,” Kilgore told Hollywood Life. “I’m excited to see how that relationship starts to unfold.”

It will also be interesting to see if Jukebox gets a new love interest.

