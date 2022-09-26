‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Jukebox Could Get Close to Detective Howard

Set in the ’90s, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the origin story of Power Universe characters Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his cousin Jukebox (Hailey Kilgrove). The adult character versions came to life in Power through Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Anika Noni Rose, respectively.

Though Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers Kanan, Jukebox’s story is just as important. In fact, fans believe she became a cop because she got close to Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps).

Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: 50 Cent Teases Ghost, Tommy and Breeze Appearances in Season 2

Jukebox may know some family secrets on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Though Raq often speaks about family, it seems like Jukebox is the most forgotten member of the Thomas family. However, she also may know the most. Jukebox is currently living with Raq and Kanan, and she was also raised by Raq in the past.

The aspiring singer has always been very close to her aunt, and in Season 1, she told Kanan that she knew some secrets about their family that he would never need to know. We think she’s always known that Def-Con was not Kanan’s father. We also think she will learn more about her family this season, motivating her to get close to Kanan’s biological father, Detective Howard.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?

Jukebox could get close to Detective Howard

Now that we know that Jukebox would eventually become a dirty cop, fans initially believed that she would form a bond with rookie detective Shannon Burke (Shanley Caswell) that would lead her down that career path.

However, it now looks like she may have gotten the idea from Detective Howard. While Burke has always done things by the book, for the most part, Howard knows how to finesse things from the inside. For Juke to go down to D.C. and become a grimy cop there, she would have had to learn from someone, and we think that someone is Howard.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Why Is Jukebox and Marvin’s Relationship so Broken?

Jukebox’s relationship with Kanan is beginning to change on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Fans of Power know the way that Jukebox and Kanan’s relationship ended. Though they had been raised like siblings, their relationship is already beginning to fracture on Kanan. The shift began following the death of Jukebox’s first girlfriend, Nicole.

Now it looks like they are slowly going in different directions. “I think that Jukebox is starting to see the world for what it really is, and she is maturing at a rate that is a lot faster than Kanan, and we’ll see how they start to differentiate in thought and opinion and fact,” Kilgore told Hollywood Life. “I’m excited to see how that relationship starts to unfold.”

Things will get worse if Jukebox does, in fact, begin shadowing Detective Howard.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Will the Show Crossover With ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?