‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Jukebox Will Get Some Happiness in Season 3

Set in the ’90s in Queens, New York, Power Book III: Raising Kanan follows the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), is a drug queenpin who runs her business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). While Kanan has mostly lived a life of privilege, his cousin, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore), has been deeply affected by the family business.

Thankfully in Raising Kanan Season 3, Jukebox will get a chance at happiness.

Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Inside ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3

The second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan just wrapped, but filming for Season 3 is already underway. After the season 2 finale, we know that Raq will have to rebuild her business and her family from the ground up. Creator and showrunner Sascha Penn is also offering some insight into the forthcoming season.

“I do think that in season three, there’s a lot that happens, and there are some new characters that emerge,” he told Uproxx. “We’ve done, I think, a very decent job pacing this thing out so we can get to where we are now. We’ve spent a good amount of time over the past two seasons developing these characters, making them feel human, and exploring their humanity. I think we’ve done a good enough job that people are responding well, right? So I think if you liked the finale, you’re going to really, really like season three because season three continues on with the groundwork that the finale laid out.”

Juke moving back in, Marvin acting accountable… We used to pray for times like this y'all ?? #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/SsklKO1kKG — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 25, 2022

Jukebox will get some happiness in Season 3

Jukebox has gone through more than anyone in the series. She lost her first love Nicole (Annabelle Zasowski), to a drug overdose in Season 1. She was also beaten by her father, Marvin, when he found out about her sexuality. In Season 2, she reconnected with her mother, Kenya (LeToya Luckett), only to be betrayed by her. Then in the Season 2 finale, Kenya was killed.

Power fans know that Jukebox’s story will end tragically, but Penn does want to give her some moments of happiness.

“No one starts out their lives the way Jukebox and Kanan ended up in the original Power,” Penn told Hollywood Life. “There’s some real trauma that shapes those two characters, and I think this is part of that trauma. I think how Jukebox deals with that and processes it is very much part of the story that we’re telling. It’s very, very tough. I will say that in Season 3, we definitely are hoping to explore some happiness for Jukebox because it feels like she’s taken a lot of losses. But it’s all in the game, as we say. It’s tough.”

Them classes paid off for Marvin in the end ?? #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/KAa2gZArcK — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 24, 2022

Fans are concerned that Marvin won’t be alive in Season 3

While Penn has promised some happiness for Jukebox next season, there is still some major concern about Marvin. Though he was not a well-loved character in the first season of the series, in Season 2, he underwent a massive transformation, tackling his anger issues and trying to repair his relationship with Juke.

However, in the Season 2 finale, Marvin was shot after being attacked by the Newark mob. Though he was alive, the last time audiences saw him. It’s not clear if he will remain that way.

“It’s not great,” Penn told Hollywood Life. “Look, he was alive last we saw him. So here’s hoping that that continues. I think one of the most exciting parts of this season has been seeing the evolution of Marvin. I think he ended season 1 in a very specific place. If I look at the reaction on social media, I think people had a tough time with how Marvin ended season 1. His story over season 2 is sort of a story of redemption. Again, it’s really a testament to the performance of these actors. London [Brown] is incredible and really has given Marvin a humanity and depth and complexity that, as a writer, you can only dream of.”

