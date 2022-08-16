‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Kanan and Jukebox’s Relationship Will Begin to Fracture in Season 2

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the Power prequel series. It acts as the origin story of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Set in the ’90s, the show follows Kanan trying to navigate his teen years in Queens, New York. It is also the coming-of-age of his cousin, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgrove).

While Kanan had been mostly sheltered by his mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), a drug queenpin, Jukebox’s chaotic upbringing made her more aware of what was really going on. Now the cousins’ relationship will begin to fracture in season 2.

Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Jukebox’s knows some family secrets in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

The second season of Raising Kanan is set to zero in on Jukebox. Following the explosive fight with her father, Marvin (London Brown), Jukebox has moved back in with Raq and Kanan. In fact, fans believe that she knows some family secrets.

Amid Marvin’s jail sentence and her mother abandoning her, Jukebox lived with Kanan and Raq during her childhood. In season 1, Jukebox told Kanan that she knew some secrets about their family that he would never need to know.

We think that she knows Def-Con is not Kanan’s biological father. We also believe she knows that Raq set Marvin up when he went to jail.

Kanan and Jukebox’s relationship will begin to fracture in season 2

Though Jukebox and Kanan have always been close, the death of Jukebox’s girlfriend changed everything for the cousins. The duo’s relationship will continue to splinter and fracture in season 2.

“I think that Jukebox is starting to see the world for what it really is, and she is maturing at a rate that is a lot faster than Kanan, and we’ll see how they start to differentiate in thought and opinion and fact,” Kilgore told Hollywood Life. “I’m excited to see how that relationship starts to unfold.”

As we know, when it all ended, Kanan killed his cousin in cold blood to protect Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.). In order for him to do that, years of bad blood must have already been stacked between them.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 will be a whirlwind

With the return of Jukebox’s mother, Kenya (LeToya Luckett), the revelation about Kanan’s paternity, and so much more, season 2 of Raising Kanan is expected to be a whirlwind. “Season two is the continuation of season one in terms of the explosiveness,” Curtis told PopSugar. “There’s a lot of new information that’s going to be revealed, and there are a lot of new feelings and this new sense of self with every character that’s involved. It’s going to be a really, really interesting ride.”

As much as we’ve enjoyed watching Kanan, seeing Jukebox become the woman Anika Noni Rose portrayed in Power has also been a thrill.

