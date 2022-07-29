‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Kanan Could Cause His Mother’s Death

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 will debut on Starz on August 14. The ’90s set drama series follows Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) in his teen years. Though he began season 1 as a mostly innocent teen, Kanan is now following in his mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller) footsteps.

The drug game is much more than Kanan thought it would be, and it’s causing him to view his mother differently. Now it’s looking like he could cause Raq’s death.

Raq’s death has been foreshadowed since ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 1

Fans have always speculated about Raq’s death. We never meet the older version of the character in Power, though she would have only been in her 50s. Therefore, many fans think she’s dead. In fact, the queenpin’s death has been foreshadowed since the early episodes of season 1.

In the Power Book III: Raising Kanan pilot, Raq seems indifferent about dying as long as her son is taken care of. She tells him, “Your life is my life; if you fly, I fly.” It’s the reason she initially wanted him to go to an elite high school instead of working for her. However, he took a different path.

Kanan could cause his mother’s death

In the Raising Kanan trailer, Kanan expresses to his mother that he’s not sure he’s up for the things that go on in her world. However, later in the trailer, we see the mother/son duo burying a body. Now, fans are convinced that Kanan will be the one to cause Raq’s death, even if it’s by accident. After all, the teen has been both careless and overzealous from the beginning.

“Raq is calculating but impulsive when it comes to her child,” Miller told Elle. “You see this woman in a man’s world not standing down but also trying to mother a 15-year-old boy who thinks he knows everything. He puts himself in this position to influence her work, and everything gets thrown out of whack, and she can’t just focus on the price. She has to focus on her son, which is the most important thing at the end of the day. I just understand her, however questionable her actions may be. While there are violent moments, it’s lovely to see an ambitious woman in all her glory and bad things to. It makes her a well-rounded individual who’s heavily flawed and human, and that’s hard to come by.”

In the end, Raq seems to know what her son is capable of, which is exactly what she tells Symphony (Toby Sandeman) in the trailer.

In ‘Raising Kanan’ Season 2, characters will pay for the actions

We’re not sure if Raq’s death will come this season, but she is stepping into dangerous territory dealing with the mob. Moreover, now that we know Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) is still alive, it’s likely that Kanan will begin to piece some things together. In fact, Curtis has explained that characters will pay heavily for their past actions in the second season of Raising Kanan.

“In this season, you get to see everybody wrestle with the decisions they’ve made and the consequences of what they did in the first season and how that relays and correlates to the person that each individual has become now,” Curtis told Essence.

Hopefully, Raq won’t die by Kanan’s hand, but if she does, we won’t say we’d be surprised.

