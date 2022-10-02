‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Kanan Could Learn Lou Lou Was Responsible for D-Wiz’s Death

Power Book III: Raising Kanan chronicles the origin story of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Set in Queens in the early ’90s, Kanan is becoming indoctrinated into the drug game. His drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), runs her business with his uncles, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

Kanan is learning the hard way about his mother’s business, and he could soon learn that Lou Lou was responsible for killing his good friend, D-Wiz (Nile Bullock).

Lou Lou has been trying to get out of the drug game in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

When Raising Kanan first debuted, Lou, Raq’s youngest brother, was poised to be her protege, the one to take over the business when Raq decided to retire. However, we soon learned that Lou has other aspirations. He has long wanted to be a producer, and as Raq has tasked him with more violent things that have turned his stomach, he’s stepped away from her.

The final straw for Lou came in Season 1 when she was ordered to kill Kanan’s good friend, D-Wiz.

“The remorse and empathy in his eyes after he kills D-Wiz,” Mays told Cassius Life. “That was like one of my favorite moments from that character, simply because it showed a level of humanity in the midst of what could have just been a day at the office.”

Kanan could learn that Lou Lou is directly responsible for D-Wiz’s death

D-Wiz’s death has haunted Lou. It also haunted Kanan when he learned that his mother ordered the hit on his friend. Still, Kanan does not know that Lou is directly responsible for D-Wiz’s death. Kanan and Lou have never been particularly close, which could drive a further wedge between the family if Kanan were to learn the truth.



“They’re ready for what comes next — but I don’t think they’re ready for what comes next,” Miller told Shondaland. “The second season has the fallout of the consequences of what we saw in season one. As powerful as Raquel is, she is unsettled this season. There’s weird alliances and new enemies. She tries to hold on to her position and her child. Her relationship with her son isn’t as strong as the first season.”

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Episode 207 is all about Lou Lou

While Lou has wanted to get out of the game and be done with killing, at the end of episode 206, “It’s A Business, Man” he proved that he may not be quite ready to walk away.

In a rage, he killed Crown (Quincy Brown), his business partner. He also didn’t realize that his new singer Zisa (Paulina Singer), had witnessed the whole thing. We’re not sure what Lou will do next, but episode 207, “No Love Lost,” is poised to be all about him.

The official Starz episode description reads, “Raq searches for a new home. Lou finds himself on the other side of his partner’s unpaid debts. Burke gains traction in her investigation of Howard. A botched agreement with Marvin and an associate threatens everything.”

