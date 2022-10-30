‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Lou and Raq’s Relationship Will Be a Major Component of Season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan follows the teen years Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). His queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), runs a drug empire with her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

While Raq and Marvin are thriving in the business, Lou Lou wants out. However, Raq’s ambitions and obsession with control hold her brother hostage. In Season 3 of Raising Kanan, Lou and Raq’s relationship will be placed center stage.

Patina Miller as Raq Thomas and Malcom Mays as Lou Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Lou Lou is done with his sister and the family business on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

When fans were first introduced to Lou, Marvin and Raq’s younger brother in the Raising Kanan series premiere, he was Raq’s second in command. In fact, the queenpin had hoped to leave the business to Lou one day. However, after being tasked with killing Kanan’s friend D-Wiz to prevent a drug war, Lou became increasingly disenchanted with the drug game.

Instead, he tried to shift his attention toward music and the recording studio he purchased. Unfortunately, Raq won’t let her little brother go. In fact, she’s been holding on to him even tighter, which will undoubtedly cause him to implode.

“I think with Lou; specifically, he has a very complicated relationship, not just with his family, but with business in general,” Raising Kanan creator Sascha Penn told Uproxx. “He has a real sort of ambivalence about who he’s been and what he’s done. That’s a big part of who that character is. He’s sort of wrestling with himself and, by the way, so much of this is grounded in real life.”

DAMN! Can Raq and Lou come back from this?! ? #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/6NtR599DoE — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 24, 2022

Lou Lou and Raq’s relationship will be a major component of Season 3

The splinter in Lou and Raq’s relationship will be a central component in the third season of Raising Kanan.

“Lou and Raq’s relationship is definitely going to be a big part of our story,” Penn told POPSUGAR. “Obviously, Raq and Kanan [are] the spine of the series, so that’ll always be there, but I think for Raq, everything that she’s built is gone. Every lie she’s told has sort of been laid bare . . . She has to sort of reimagine herself — who is she, what is she doing? And there’s some new characters that we see pop up, some new adversaries, so to speak. But the thing about this business is that it never lets you leave; it’s always there. And the old stuff always has a way of circling back on you. So I think that’s definitely going to be a big part of season three.”

FAM, this episode FLEW BY. How y'all feelin' after that finale? #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/Q8xXwkpduh — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 24, 2022

Raq will be forced to deal with the consequences of her choices in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3

Raq’s fallout with Lou Lou won’t be the only thing she’s confronting in the third season of Raising Kanan. All of her many choices, including lies and deceit, will force her to look at her past actions.

There’s a real emotional journey that she has to go on, and something that we’re super conscious of is we want to make sure that as much of a boss as Raq is –– and everyone sort of prefers her that way — she also has humanity,” Penn told Variety. He added,

For her in Season 3, it’s a real sort of reconciliation of all these things. To a certain extent, she was coming to terms with her own fallibility, and the mistakes she’s made and the choices she’s made — and really trying to figure out what that all means.

