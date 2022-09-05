‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Lou Lou and Jukebox’s Bond Will Grow This Season

Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers on the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his cousin Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore). The pair have been deeply affected by the drug empire run under the direction of Kanan’s queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller). Raq’s brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays), also work under her.

Things have become increasingly tense between Raq and Lou, but it’s paving a path for a newfound bond between Lou Lou and Jukebox.

Malcolm Mays as Lou Lou in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Lou Lou is slowly drifting away from his family in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

When we were first introduced to the Thomas family, it was clear that over everyone else in her organization, Raq trusted her brother Lou Lou over everyone else. In fact, she once expressed to Symphony (Toby Sandeman) that she hoped to turn the organization over to him completely once it reached a certain level.

However, when Raq ordered Lou to kill Kanan’s friend D-Wiz (Nile Bullock), everything changed. Their relationship became even more strained when Lou realized Raq was willing to sacrifice her own son for her ambitions. Now that the siblings’ relationship is fracturing, Lou’s bond with Jukebox will expand.

Lou Lou and Jukebox’s bond will grow in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ this season

While things between Raq and Lou are getting more fractured because of their mutual love for music and their isolation from the family, Lou Lou and Jukebox will form a bond of their own in season 2. Interestingly enough, despite their differences, Lou is also starting to gravitate toward Marvin over Raq.

“He can rely on London’s character Marvin the most,” Mays told The Koalition. “He can rely on everybody but Raquel for support. When it comes to who’s supporting his dreams, it probably would be Jukebox, and that relationship gets tested this season as well because they share the same dreams, and he inspires her, and she inspires him. He can rely on her for support the most as of now.”

Lou Lou could still be alive in the present

While we know how the futures of Jukebox and Kanan turned out, the rest of the Thomas family remains a mystery. While some believe that Raq could still be alive in the present, we put our money on Lou, especially if he’s somehow able to untangle himself from Raq.

We already know that Lou is looking to make his record label successful, while Raq is trying to keep him in the drug game. However, Mays shared the ultimate dream for his character. He told The Koalition,

He would have his record label up and functioning [with] several artists. [He would be] producing [and] writing all their records. [Having] people hearing the records in Queens would be great, but he’d love to go global. [He would have] a cool little spot out of town the family could come to. The family [would] be completely divested from the criminal enterprise and fully invested in whatever enterprise he’s doing, and we all would live peaceful, happy lives [with] the kids going to better schools. Nobody is looking for bullets and guns, and he [would have] a cool little lady in a cool little vehicle and some fly clothes. He’d be straight; he’d be at peace.

Unfortunately, we’re not convinced that’s how it will all turn out.

