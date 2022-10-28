‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Inside Lou Lou’s Journey for Season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is as much about Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) as it is about his close-knit family. His queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), runs a drug empire with her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

Despite thriving in the business, Lou Lou wants out. Here’s what we know about his journey in Season 3 of Raising Kanan.

Malcolm Mays as Lou Lou in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan ‘ | Starz

Lou Lou wants to get out of the family business in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

When fans first met Lou, he was Raq’s ride-or-die, her second in command, and the brother that she depended on most. However, as the season pressed forward, fans learned that Lou no longer had the heart to do what he does in the drug game. Though he tried to get Raq to understand his perspective, she refused to let him go.

Though Lou has been trying to shift his focus to the music business, it seems like he will be in for an even bigger change when Season 3 debuts.

Raq and Lou might NEVER come back from this ? #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/paLFxHx1B7 — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 26, 2022

Inside Lou Lou’s journey for Season 3

After Raq infiltrated herself into his record company, told him she “owned” him, and threw him into a mob war that he didn’t ask for. Lou will certainly be making some changes when season 3 premieres. Thus far, he’s shown quite a bit of restraint. However, after learning about Scrappy’s death, he won’t back down from Raq moving forward. In fact, fans believe he will try to get out of the game for good. Raising Kanan creator and showrunner Sascha Penn told Uproxx,

I think with Lou specifically, he has a very complicated relationship, not just with his family, but with business in general. He has a real sort of ambivalence about who he’s been and what he’s done. That’s a big part of who that character is. He’s sort of wrestling with himself and, by the way, so much of this is grounded in real life. At that particular time, in the early ’90s, so much of the guys who were hustling did try to push their money into the music game. That’s what Lou was doing and we’ll see more of that as we go forward, him trying to figure [it] out.

.@RaisingKanan's creator also tells us "Lou and Raq's relationship is definitely going to be a big part of our story" in season three. https://t.co/BWbQN9wqaZ — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) October 25, 2022

Here’s what we know about ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3

Lou Lou won’t be the only character trying to move forward on Raising Kanan. As fans know, Raq, who has lost her grip on her family and drug empire, will also try to reconcile with some of her choices.

The third season of the acclaimed drama series is currently filming, and Penn has hinted at what fans can expect moving forward.

“I do think that in season three, there’s a lot that happens, and there are some new characters that emerge,” he told Uproxx. “We’ve done, I think, a very decent job pacing this thing out so we can get to where we are now. We’ve spent a good amount of time over the past two seasons developing these characters, making them feel human, and exploring their humanity. I think we’ve done a good enough job that people are responding well, right? So I think if you liked the finale, you’re going to really, really like season three because season three continues on with the groundwork that the finale laid out.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: These Hip-Hop Artists Are Making Music for the Show’s Soundtrack