‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Marvin and Jukebox Might Repair Their Relationship in Season 2

Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers on the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) as he begins his descent into the drug game, following in his queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller) footsteps. Raq runs her business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). However, Marvin’s daughter Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) always seems to be on the outskirts of the family.

Marvin and Jukebox’s relationship has always been strained but fractured completely in season 1. Can the duo repair their relationship in season 2?

Jukebox might know a lot of family secrets on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Jukebox is always been way more mature than Kanan. While Kanan had Raq as a stable parental figure in his life, Jukebox’s upbringing was much more tumultuous. Her father, Marvin, went to prison when she was young and her mother, Kenya (LeToya Luckett), abandoned her as a young child.

Jukebox knows and has seen a lot. Fans think she’s even privy to several family secrets. Since Jukebox lived with Kanan and Raq during childhood, she is very close to Raq.

We think she knows Def-Con is not Kanan’s biological father. We also believe she knows that Raq set Marvin up when he went to jail.

Marvin and Jukebox might repair their relationship in season 2

After attacking viciously attacking his daughter after learning about her sexuality, Marvin is ready to turn over a new leaf with Jukebox. He’s even begun attending anger management with a non-nonsense therapist, Renée Timmons (Krystal Joy Brown).

Though Jukebox is distancing herself from Marvin, even moving back in with Raq and Kanan, there could be some space to begin repairing their relationship. “Me as an artist, as an actor, I was very excited to know what happened next…” Kilgore told Hollywood Life. “I think if you were to ask Juke she’d be like, ‘Nah, I’m good.’ That’s a relationship that is going to take a lot of work. It’s going to take a lot of work to see if they can repair that.”

Jukebox could have a negative reaction to her mother’s return in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

The only way we see Jukebox and Marvin getting their relationship on a better path is if Jukebox has a negative reaction to her mother’s return. The Starz press release states, “Luckett will play Kenya, Jukebox’s mother, and Marvin’s ex. She left their family when Jukebox was very young, tried to make it in LA as a singer, but three years ago, she moved back to New York. Upon her return, she settles in Harlem where church is a big part of her life.”

In the season 2 trailer, we can see Kenya punching Marvin in the face, so we know there will be fireworks when she reenters the Thomas family’s life.

Unfortunately, we also think Jukebox might not be so welcoming to the woman that abandoned her. “Now people can better appreciate why Jukebox became so tough as an adult because of the things she had to deal with growing up,” London Brown told TVLine. “Her girlfriend died, and she had a strained relationship with her father. All of these layers help us understand why these characters turned out the way they did.”

