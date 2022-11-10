‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Marvin Might Not Be Alive in Season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers on the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Kanan is raised by his drug queenpin mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), who runs a drug business with her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

Marvin, Raq’s eldest brother, who is also Jukebox’s (Hailey Kilgore), is no stranger to messing things up. However, he has committed to being a better person. Unfortunately, Marvin may not be alive when Season 3 premieres.

London Brown as Marvin Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Marvin has gone through a major evolution in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

When Marvin was first introduced in Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1, he was described as Raq and Lou’s hotheaded older brother. He lost his business after being addicted to drugs. He also left his daughter Jukebox in the care of Raq often. By the end of the first season, fans hated Marvin for attacking Juke about her sexuality.

In Season 2, Marvin entered therapy for his anger issues and began working on repairing things with Juke.

However, Marvin’s redemption may not have been enough to save his life.

Them classes paid off for Marvin in the end ?? #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/KAa2gZArcK — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 24, 2022

Marvin might not be alive in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3

Fans were thrilled to see that Marvin made it out unscathed after the mob attacked him and his therapist, Renée Timmons (Krystal Joy Brown). Tragically, Renée was killed in the crossfire. However, Marvin was not so lucky during the Season 2 finale when the mob attacked the Thomas family’s drug operation. He was shot in the stomach and slipped into an apartment, bleeding and weakened.

Now showrunner Sascha Penn is speaking about Marvin’s fate for the next season.

“It’s not great,” he told Hollywood Life. “Look, he was alive last we saw him. So here’s hoping that that continues. I think one of the most exciting parts of this season has been seeing the evolution of Marvin. I think he ended season 1 in a very specific place. If I look at the reaction on social media, I think people had a tough time with how Marvin ended season 1. His story over season 2 is sort of a story of redemption. Again, it’s really a testament to the performance of these actors. London [Brown] is incredible and really has given Marvin a humanity and depth and complexity that, as a writer, you can only dream of.”

Raq could be the last one standing in the Thomas family

Power fans know what happened to Jukebox (Anika Noni Rose) and Kanan (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) after they tried to infiltrate Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy’s (Joseph Sikora) business. Now, considering how Raq moves on Raising Kanan, they believe she might be the last one standing in the Thomas family.

After all in Power, Kanan told Tommy that he’d just come from visiting his mother. Though he did not specify if she was dead or alive, Miller has some faith in her character.

“Her goal is to leave something, her legacy for her family, but more so if she gets knocked down, she’s gonna get back up,” the actor told Express U.K. “And you’re gonna see that grit, that determination, that passion, that, like, ferociousness. She’s a fighter, and she’s a survivor. It’s what she is, and she’s always done, and don’t ever count her out.”

Only time will tell how this all ends for the queenpin.