‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Marvin’s New Therapist Will Change Everything for Him

Power Book III: Raising Kanan follows the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). As fans know, Kanan was raised by his drug queenpin mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller). Raq runs a drug business with her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays)

Amid Raq’s thirst for power, the entire family seems to be getting pulled in different directions. Now, Brown has revealed that Marvin’s new anger management therapist will change the course of his life.

London Brown as Marvin in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Marvin from ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is based on 50 Cent’s real-life uncle

Marvin has always been an interesting character on Raising Kanan. Quick-tempered and volatile, though he is the eldest Thomas sibling, it’s clear he doesn’t have the temperament to run the family organization. Moreover, his relationship with his only child, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore), is fraught. When Marvin learned about Jukebox’s sexuality in season 1, he physically assaulted her, leading to even more issues between the pair.

Now, Marvin is working on himself after being ordered to anger management, and he’s also begun to take on more responsibility in the family business. Interestingly, the character is based on executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s real-life uncle.

“My Uncle Horace is a lot like Marvin,” 50 Cent told TV Line. “He’s the kind of person who can handle altercations and do aggressive things, but he gets in his own way. My Uncle Horace made a lot of crazy decisions and moves in business that still don’t make sense when I hear the stories. He’s been like that my entire life.”

Marvin’s new therapist will change everything for him in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

In season 2, Marvin is starting to confront his missteps. He’s been ordered to therapy to address his anger, and he’s found himself under the guidance of Renée Timmons (Krystal Joy Brown). According to Brown, this relationship will change everything for Marvin.

“She is very critical in helping Marvin to see himself and helping Marvin see those issues that have been buried,” the actor told Landon Buford. “That Marvin has been suppressed over the years and basically throughout his life. She is one of a couple of people who can get through to Marvin, she can get through, and even then, there’s some resistance.”

Clearly, Marvin isn’t used to this type of attention, especially concerning his mental health, so obviously, this relationship will be very important to him.

Raquel may have set Marvin up to take over the family drug empire

Once Marvin gets clarity, fans are nervous that he will begin to see Raq in a new light. Lou Lou has already become increasingly wary of his sister’s ambitions. Now fans think Marvin will discover that Raq had him sent to prison.

Marvin raised Lou Lou and Raq when they were growing up because their parents were addicts. To make ends meet, Marvin began selling drugs. However, he got addicted to his product and was eventually arrested and sent to prison.

Raq took over the organization during his prison stint and has held things down since. However, in season 1, Marvin told Lou Lou that he was set up. We know that Raq is cutthroat, so we wouldn’t put it past her to get her own brother arrested.

