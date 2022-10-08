‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Marvin’s Big Mistake May Put Unique Back On Top

Set in the ’90s in Queens, New York, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the coming-of-age story of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Kanan is raised by his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), a ruthless drug queenpin. Raq runs her lucrative drug business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

A rival drug dealer, Unique (Joey Bada$$), has been trying to undermine the Thomas family drug business for some time. Now, following a grave mistake made by Marvin. Unique may find himself back on top once again.

London Brown as Marvin Thomas and David Castro as Marco Boselli in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Inside Marvin’s big mistake on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Things have been on the upswing for Marvin for some time. Though he still doesn’t have a relationship with his daughter Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore), he’s worked all season to get his anger under control. However, when he saw his former lover Toni (AnnaLynne McCord), who ratted him out to the police living her best life, he got infuriated.

This led him to hire a hit on her. Unfortunately, he chose the wrong person to carry out the hit. Now, his big mistake will not only give Unique an advantage over his family business. Or, it could topple it all together.

Marvin’s mistake may put Unique back on top

As we know, Unique got in good with the Italian mob and mob boss, Sal Boselli (Sopranos alum Michael Rispoli), during his three-month stint in prison after Raq framed him for shooting a cop. In prison, he defended Sal’s son Marco (David Castro). Unique knows that Marvin hired Marco to do the hit job on Toni.

Since the hit job went bad, leaving Marco dead, Sal will be looking for answers. Unique will use the information he knows to further infiltrate himself into Raq’s business. In fact, he could even rat out Marvin, which would destroy the Thomas family and put him back on top.

Cartier may also cause issues for Raq, Marvin, and Lou on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Not only are Raq and her brothers about to have some major issues with the mob and Unique, but Cartier (Omar J. Dorsey) could also be a massive problem for them. Raq has been trying to learn about business from Cartier, even trying to reign in one of his East Coast distributors on his side. However, Cartier seems to have a romantic interest in her. Moreover, a favor that Lou Lou asked of Cartier cost him 25 percent of his record business, which is also Raq’s business.

Unless Cartier is eliminated, we don’t see this ending well. “From the outside looking in, Raquel seems like the perfect match for Cartier,” Dorsey told Variety. “She is driven, powerful, wealthy, and she does not need him. She could be the perfect Queen…but Raq is a different beast. She’s not made to play the ‘helpmate.’ She is a ‘sun’, and the world revolves around her. Cartier is also a ‘sun’, so this dynamic will be very fun to watch play out.”

