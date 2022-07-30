‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Mekai Curtis Says Season 2 Will Answer Tons of Questions

Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers on the teen years of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in Power and Mekai Curtis in Kanan). Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), is an ambitious drug queenpin whose lust for power knows no limits. Raq’s brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays), work with her, but Kanan is just beginning to see what Raq is truly capable of.

Season 2 will debut on Aug. 14, and Curtis promises it will answer many questions.

Raq and Kanan’s relationship will change drastically in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

Now that Raq commanded Kanan to shoot and kill Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps), there is no coming back for the duo. The detective survived, and now it’s likely Kanan will learn that Howard is his biological father. If he does, the dynamic he has with his mother will change forever.

“I think the foundation of Kanan and Raq’s relationship has been broken at this point,” Curtis told PopSugar. “There’s definitely been a trust and a boundary on both sides that’s been crossed. It’s just really interesting seeing how they deal with the constant back-and-forth of ‘blood is thicker than water, but I still can’t forget this.’ I can’t wait to see how it all comes together, because it really comes to a boiling point — just the edginess and the intensity that’s there.”

Season 2 will answer a ton of questions

There are so many unanswered questions in Raising Kanan. We want to know exactly what went down between Raq and Detective Malcolm Howard if Howard will ask Kanan for his bone marrow, why Jukebox’s (Haily Gilgore) mother abandoned her, and everything in between.

Luckily, Curtis has revealed that season 2 will answer many of our burning questions. “I’m just excited each and every time people get to see more of how Kanan turned into the Kanan people saw on the original Power … There’s so many unanswered questions and so many things that were left folded in the first season, that I’m excited for people to get to discover those, even more, this year, and I’m excited to see the conversations that it sparks,” he told Essence.

Breeze could be introduced in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

As Kanan’s relationship with Raq shifts and changes, especially if he uncovers the truth about Detective Howard, it could give way for him to begin moving outside of his family. Some people believe that this is how he met his mentor, Breeze. As fans know, Breeze and Kanan would eventually run their own drug enterprise and later mentor Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora).

Eventually, Ghost killed Breeze when he wanted to advance in the business. “I was your age when I killed him. I killed Breeze because he got in the way of my future,” he told his son Tariq (Micharl Rainey Jr.) in an episode from Power Season 6.

Fans believe that Breeze is the older brother of Kanan’s now-deceased friend D-Wiz, who was killed in season 1.

