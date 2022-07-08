‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: A New Character Named Andrea May Shake Things Up

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 is set to debut in August. Set in the ’90s, the drama series showcases the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Kanan has now found himself wrapped up in his queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller) drug business.

As things shift and change, a brand new character is set to shake things up.

Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas as London Brown as Marvin Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 will be unexpected

Fans were delighted when Starz announced the new season of Raising Kanan would debut on August 14. It appears that this season will be set in 1993 and will chronicle Kanan’s return to Queens after being away for a year and Raq’s continued success.

Now, we’ve learned to expect the unexpected. “It is super unexpected,” Miller told Vanity Fair. “And I will mention Sascha Penn one more time because it doesn’t happen without him. His level of detail and how to structure scenes and really just all of these different things that happen with these characters and how seamless it is and how everything has a reason. Every character is special within this world. I mean, it is really great TV. And you’re not ready for this second season because that was just the beginning. We were getting to know these characters and now relationships have been broken. Can we go back from that? You know, family is family. Will they come back together? Will they not? And we grapple a lot with that in the second season. All of the actions had consequences. Do you go back and what do you do? Will Raq stay on the throne or will she not stay on the throne? So, it’s pretty interesting. I’m excited for people to see.”

A new character named Andrea may shake things up

In addition to the characters we’ve grown to know and love, a new character named Andrea is poised to also shake things up. Portrayed by She’s Gotta Have It alum Chyna Lyne, TVLine is reporting that Andrea will be a recurring character on Raising Kanan Season 2.

Her official character description reads, “Andrea is sexy, no-nonsense, and decent. Andrea has lived a lot of life and seen a lot. Everything Andrea does in her life is for her teenage son, and sometimes that means making tough decisions to help build a better life for him.”

We just hope she doesn’t get swept up with Raq.

Kanan and Raq’s relationship will never be the same

As Kanan comes to learn more about Detective Howard (Omar Epps) and as Raq focuses on her dangerous ambition their mother/son relationship is bound to fracture. After all, after Raq revealed the truth about D-Wiz’s death things were already beginning to crack.

“Season two is the continuation of season one in terms of the explosiveness,” Curtis told PopSugar. “There’s a lot of new information that’s going to be revealed, and there are a lot of new feelings and this new sense of self with every character that’s involved. It’s going to be a really, really interesting ride.”

We can’t wait to see how it all pans out. Somehow, we don’t think Raq will make it out alive in the end.