‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Here’s What We Know About Palomar

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 has already had several jaw-dropping moments. The ’90s set drama series centers on Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) in his teen years. Kanan has returned home to Queens and his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller). However, he no longer thinks he has what it takes to be in the drug game.

In addition to examining some of Kanan’s apprehension about who his mother really is and what his family does, some new people are circulating around him. Fans think at least they might be going through him to get to Raq.

Palomar is a new character in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

When Sistas’ actor K.J. Smith was the first cast in Raising Kanan, fans were intrigued. “Smith will play Palomar,” Deadline reports. “One of Famous’s new neighbors, Palomar, is a young mom who’s frequently mistaken for her daughter, Corinne’s older sister. Any responsible parent wouldn’t let their daughter within a mile of Kanan, Famous, and their friends, but Palomar is not that parent.”

Palomar could cause problems for Raq

We were first introduced to Palamor and Corrine in episode 204. They live in the apartment next to Famous’ (Antonio Ortiz). While most people would be alarmed by teens drinking and partying loudly, Palamar encourages her daughter to join in on the phone.

It’s a bizarre move that immediately raised fans’ radars. Since Corrine immediately gravitated toward Kanan, we can’t help but think she has some sort of ulterior motives with him that would allow her or Palomar to get close to Raq.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is about nature vs. nurture

From the beginning, creator Sascha Penn had a theme for bringing Kanan’s origin story to the small screen. He wanted to examine nature versus nurture. “[Nature vs. nurture] is fundamental to the story and the tension. I think that’s the question we all sort of ask ourselves as human beings but also as parents,” he told The Koalition. “I think that’s really part of Raquel’s journey. ‘These choices I’m making not just for myself but for my son, what are they going to do to him?’ We know the answer to that, we know that at least they’re going to contribute in some way to whom [Kanan] becomes.”

Now that we know Palomar and Corrinne are set to become central to the story for this season, we will understand how this theme affects both of them.

