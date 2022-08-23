‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Patina Miller May Have Hinted at Raq’s Survival

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 is underway on Starz. The ’90s set drama series follows Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) in his teen years. His mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), is also a central character in the show.

A drug queenpin looking to expand her empire, Raq has a lust for power. It could also prove to be her downfall. However, Miller may have also hinted at her character’s survival.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ fans don’t know if Raq is dead or alive in the present

Many fans think Raq’s death has been foreshadowed since Raising Kanan Season 1. She seems indifferent about dying as long as her son is taken care of. In the series pilot, she told Kanan, “Your life is my life; if you fly, I fly.” This is why she initially wanted him to go to an elite high school instead of getting sucked into the drug game.

In Power, when adult Kanan was released from prison after serving 15 years, he told Tommy (Joseph Sikora) that he was going to visit his mother. However, he did not specify if she was living or dead.

Patina Miller may have hinted at Raq’s survival

Raq wouldn’t be very old if she survived into the present day. She would be in her late 50s and possibly still vibrant. However, on’t see how she would have survived going in the way she is. Still. Miller has hinted at her character’s survival.

“Her goal is to leave something, her legacy for her family, but more so if she gets knocked down, she’s gonna get back up,” the actor told Express U.K. “And you’re gonna see that grit, that determination, that passion, that, like, ferociousness. She’s a fighter, and she’s a survivor. It’s what she is, and she’s always done, and don’t ever count her out.”

We suppose if anyone was going to make it out of this, it would be her.

In ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2, characters will pay the consequences of their actions

Even if Raq is alive in the present day, we have a feeling that she’s not the glamorous woman we know from Raising Kanan. After all, she’s done too much good to live out her old age unscathed. “In this season, you get to see everybody wrestle with the decisions they’ve made and the consequences of what they did in the first season and how that relays and correlates to the person that each individual has become now,” Curtis told Essence.

Now that she has killed Scrappy, Raq has even more blood on her hands which won’t bode well for her down the line.

