‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Patina Miller Hopes to See More of Raq’s Relationship With Her Mother in Season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers on the coming-of-age story of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Kanan is raised by his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), who runs her drug empire with her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

Raq’s past has directly affected her future. Now, Miller hopes Season 3 will showcase more of her relationship with her mother, Joyce.

Patina Miller as Raq Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Raq, Marvin, and Lou Lou had a troubled upbringing

Raq has always put an emphasis on family since she and her brothers had an unstable upbringing. Their mother, Joyce, currently lives in Brooklyn, and we don’t know much about their father except that he was a trumpet player and a music lover.

The siblings’ upbringing seemed fairly normal until just before Marvin, the oldest went to high school. In the Season 2 premiere. Raq’s aunt Deborah says that Joyce had planned to move the family to Virginia, but something changed their plans.

Marvin raised Raq and Lou when their parents were “on their sh–.” Fans have long assumed that the Thomas siblings’ parents became addicted to drugs.

Patina Miller wants to see more of Raq’s relationship with her mother in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Raising Kanan fans will recall meeting Raq, Marvin, and Lou’s mother, Joyce, in the Season 1 finale. From what we know, she’s a devout churchgoer who lives in Brooklyn. We also know that Raq pays her rent and that she nearly sent Kanan to live with her.

However, considering the Thomas sibling’s chaotic upbringing, there is much more to Joyce’s story than has been explored. Miller says she hopes we will get more background there in Season 3.

“I loved being able to get a glimpse into the Thomas family and where they come from, especially with her mother,” she told Pop Sugar. “I’d love to kind of investigate what that relationship is because it left an impression for me. I would love to investigate more of where they come from and more of the Howard/Raq story of how it all kind of came [to be].”

Raq has hit rock bottom on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Raq will undoubtedly seek to rebuild her business and heal her relationship with Kanan and Lou Lou. After all, her ambition and lies have cost her a great deal. When Season 3 opens next year, she will have an opportunity to begin fixing what she’s broken.

“For her in Season 3, it’s a real sort of reconciliation of all these things,” Raising Kanan creator Sascha Penn told Variety. “To a certain extent, she was coming to terms with her own fallibility, and the mistakes she’s made and the choices she’s made — and really trying to figure out what that all means.”

Though Raq is a boss, it’s slightly refreshing to see her in her full humanity.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Will the Show Crossover With ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?