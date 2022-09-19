‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Patina Miller Says Things Between Raq and Kanan Are Blurred

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set in the ’90s and centers on the teen years of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in Power and Mekai Curtis in Kanan). Kanan has always been very close to his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller). However, as he’s learned more about the drug queenpin’s empire, things between the pair have been tense.

Now, Miller says things between Raq and Kanan are blurred.

Patina Miller as Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas and Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Raq is doing everything she can to keep Kanan close to her in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Raq and Kanan have always had a tight bond. However, as he’s learned more about his mother’s line of work and seen her in action, Kanan has pulled away from Raq. Things became increasingly fractured between the pair when he learned she put a hit out on his friend D-Wiz.

Also, now that Detectective Howard (Omar Epps) has told Kanan that he’s his father, Kanan does not quite believe the things that Raq has told him.

However, Raq is determined to keep her son by her side. “Raq will fight to tooth and nail to make sure her son is aligned with her,” she told PopSugar. “If she’s got to plot him with being a soldier in the business and do sort of all the things that she does, you’re going to watch her go through these different methods of getting her son back.”

Whew! Raq and Kanan made it out of the Catskills. But the war has begun… #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/fQEkCJ0y1T — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) September 12, 2022

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?

The lines between Raq and Kanan are blurred

In episode 206, Raq told Marvin that there is distance between herself and Kanan because of his age. “Kanan’s at an age where he keeps to himself … he used to tell me everything, no secrets, now he’s just got me guessing,” she said. However, the truth of the matter is that Kanan isn’t sure if he can trust his mother.

“I do think had he not been playing in the business that he wasn’t supposed to be in, we wouldn’t even got to where we got to this season,” Miller told Express UK. “I think he’s really dealing with his actions and Raquel’s had to come along the way; she warned Kanan so much through the first half of season one. So he’s having to see parts of his mom that he’s never seen before because she’s been able to have to be separate, but now there’s this weird blurred line.”

The drama in the Southside is heating UP ? What was your favorite moment from last night’s #RaisingKanan? pic.twitter.com/68qFbzFrUI — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) September 5, 2022

Things are going to get pretty bad for Raq in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

Since Raq ordered Kanan to kill Detective Howard, and now that Howard has told Kanan he’s his father — though Raq denies it, the teen is trying to figure out some things for himself. However, icing Raq out as he’s doing will leave her vulnerable.

Fans saw in episode 206, “It’s A Business, Man,” that he turned to Howard when Famous (Anthony Ortiz) needed help and Raq refused to help. That’s the last thing Raq wants.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: 50 Cent Teases Ghost, Tommy and Breeze Appearances in Season 2