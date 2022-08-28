‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Patina Miller Warns Fans They Aren’t Ready for What Comes Next

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set in the ’90s and chronicles the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Season 2 is underway, and the fracture between Kanan and his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), is already growing larger.

Raq is an ambitious drug queenpin. Her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays), work with her, and they’ve become increasingly wary of her lust for power. Miller is warning fans that they aren’t ready for what comes next.

Patina Miller as Raq Thomas and Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 202]

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 will answer a ton of questions

As season 2 of Raising Kanan opened and Kanan returned home to Queens, he had more questions than answers. He seemingly realized that the drug game is much more than he bargained for. Curtis has said that this season will answer many questions for both fans and characters.

“I’m just excited each and every time people get to see more of how Kanan turned into the Kanan people saw on the original Power … There’s so many unanswered questions and so many things that were left folded in the first season, that I’m excited for people to get to discover those, even more, this year, and I’m excited to see the conversations that it sparks,” he told Essence.

From what we’ve seen thus far, fans should brace themselves.

Patina Miller says fans aren’t ready for the rest of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

Fans are still reeling from watching Raq shoot and kill Scrappy (Ade Chike Torbert) in cold blood at the end of episode 202. However, that was just the beginning. Miller is warning fans to buckle up for what’s ahead.

“People know who they are now; we’re able to go into the story,” she told Shondaland. “They’re ready for what comes next — but I don’t think they’re ready for what comes next. The second season has the fallout of the consequences of what we saw in season one. As powerful as Raquel is, she is unsettled this season. There’s weird alliances and new enemies. She tries to hold on to her position and her child. Her relationship with her son isn’t as strong as the first season.”

We know how Kanan ends up, so clearly, things are going to get a lot darker.

Showrunner Sascha Penn knows where each character will end up

Since we’ve only seen Kanan (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) and Jukebox (Anika Noni Rose) as adults on Power, there is some major curiosity about what happened to the rest of the characters in the series. We have a hunch that Shawn “Famous” Figueroa (Antonio Ortiz) is dead since Kanan named his firstborn son after him.

However, Raq, Lou Lou, and Marvin’s fates remain a mystery.

“I have a pretty good sense of where some of the characters are going,” Penn told Shadow and Act. I do think part of the fun of writing and doing a show like this is that you discover stuff along the way,” he explained. “I’ve had a pretty decent sense of where I think the stories are going, of course, with the exception of Jukebox and Kanan, which is because we know how their stories end, so that’s kind of out of my hands already.”

